5 children die in house fire, US woman bury her children

24 minutes wey don pass

One woman for Illinois for inside America wey loose all of her five pikin dem for inside house fire don bury dem.

According to authorities, Sabrina Dunigan wey be 34 year old single mama bin comot on di morning of di incident to carry pesin go work and by di time she come back her house burn with her five children inside.

Di Corona office for St Clair County say di five victims of di 6th of August fire incident include: 2-year-old Loyal Dunigan, 4-year-old Jabari Johnson, 7-year-old twins Heaven and Nevaeh Dunigan and 9-year-old Deontay Dunigan.

"E dey hard. E just dey so hard," na so Sabrina aunt Sheila Dunigan tok about the incident.

"Our family never take hit like dis, ever. We dey devastated. We dey broken."

Tori be say dis incident happun on Sabrina birthday around 3am for di apartment building.

Di fire reportedly start at around 3 a.m. for di second floor of di apartment building wey dey for East St. Louis.

Tori be say fire bin catch for di family house five months before, na why she carry her pikin dem pack enta her mama and papa house.

E no dey clear who bin dey di building wit di children wen di fire happun.

Sabrina mother sister say Sabrina parents, Greg and Vanicia Dunigan, bin dey stay for di back of di apartment and di children bin dey near di front.

Dem bin no fit rescue di pikin dem on top how di fire bin high as dem jump out from window to safety.

As at now Sabrina aunty, Sheila Dunigan dey beg kontri pipo to make dem mourn di pikin dem wey die.