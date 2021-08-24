Charlie Watts: Rolling Stones drummer die at 80

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Charlie Watts had been The Rolling Stones' drummer since 1963

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, wey help dem become one of di greatest bands for rock 'n' roll, don die at di age of 80.

"Na wit immense sadness we announce di death of our beloved Charlie Watts," one statement tok.

"Im pass away peacefully for London hospital earlier today as e family surround am."

Dem say "im be cherished husband, father and grandfather" and "one of di greatest drummers of im generation".

Dis dey come weeks afta tori come out say Watts go miss di band US tour dates to recover from medical procedure wey dem no make public. Tori be say dem bin treat Watts from throat cancer for 2004.

Na since January 1963, wey im become member of stones, wen im join Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Brian Jones for dia group.

Watts na Jazz expert, wey help dem become wit The Beatles, one of di bands wey make rock 'n' roll popular in di 60s with classics like (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, Jumpin' Jack Flash, Get Off My Cloud and Sympathy for the Devil.

Tributes from di music world

Di Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock say im "keep di beat to di soundtrack of our lives", while Nile Rodgers write: "Thanks for all di great music."