NDA Kaduna attack: Nigeria Defence Academy suffer banditry and kidnapping attacks - Profile of di military school

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Defence Academy Wetin we call dis foto, Female cadets wit dia battalion members for di Cadets Brigade Combined Regimental Dinner Night on July 9, 2021

Nigeria Defence Academy [NDA] enta public eye afta banditry and kidnapping attacks happun on Tuesday for dia Kaduna campus.

Unknown gunmen compromise di security system of di Academy early momo on Monday breaking Tuesday August 24, 2021.

Di news shock pipo say di unknown gunmen bin get access to di Kaduna residential area of di Academy, kill two pipo plus kidnap one pesin.

Nigeria Chief of Defence Staff dey frown face for di bandits attack on Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna

General Lucky Irabor describe di attack as madness wey dey must stop as soon as possible.

Bandits kill at least two men wen dem attack NDA officers' residential quarters for Kaduna around 3AM on Tuesday.

Di tori don make Nigerians dey ask many questions about di Academy and which kain military facility e be.

NDA: Nigeria Defence Academy -Tins you suppose know about di respected military school

Before Nigeria get independence, dem bin first sabi di school as Royal Military Forces Training College (RMFTC).

Afta independence for 1960, dem change im name to Nigerian Military Training College, before e finally change to Nigeria Defence Academy as we sabi am today.

Best military academy for West Africa

NDA na di only military university wey dey for Nigeria and di first military university for West Africa.

Kontris for di region regard di academy as di best for West Africa.

Meanwhile many kontri from oda parts of sub-Sahara Africa also consider di university as quality.

So far, NDA don train at least 455 foreign officers from Benin, Liberia, Chad, Guinea, Di Gambia, Niger, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Zimbabwe, di Republic of Liberia and Togo.

Graduate officers wit Bachelor's degree

Dis academy na di only military academy for Nigeria wey fit award degree programmes.

Established on February 5, 1964, dem create di Nigeria Defence Academy, to train officer cadets of di Nigeria Armed Forces. Therefore na only officer cadets fit get dia Bachelors degree from NDA.

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Defence Academy Wetin we call dis foto, Cadets during inter battalion shooting competition

Dis one means say, no be only military training di cadets dey get, dem dey also get academic and character training.

To graduate from NDA as regular combatant, cadets must to complete five years course; 4 years academic training and one year of pure military training.

Female cadet officers

Before 2011, na only men bin dey allowed to train as cadets for NDA.

Di first set of 20 female cadets to join di course as regular combatants na during President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan goment for 2011.

Di female cadets dey rep women well even more dan di ministry of defence bin expect.

Dis na why for 2017 wen tori bin dey fly upanda say dem wan wan end admission to females, di director of defence information for Defence Headquarters, John Enechie, reply to di rumour say:

"Wen we bin statrt training female cadets for 2011, we no tink say e go dey successful.

"Wen di first set of female cadets graduate from di academy last year (2016), women win three wards including di best award for navy catergory."

Post graduate programmes

One tin wey many pipo no sabi about NDA be say e get very robust post graduate programmes.

Dis programmes no be only for di military officers, as civilians also fit do di programmes.