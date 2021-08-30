Hurricane Ida: Pictures show how di storm dey battle US Gulf Coast

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di storm carry water from Lake Pontchartrain, for south-eastern Louisiana enta di ciity of New Orleans

Di US city of New Orleans no get light and na only generators dey work as Hurricane Ida dey hammer Louisiana.

Hurricane Ida land for di US state of Louisiana, on di 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Di storm bring like 150mph (240km/h) winds with am wen e make landfall and pipo wey no run don get advise from authorities to take cover.

US President Joe Biden don say e fit take weeks for di electricity to come back and say Ida fit dey "life threatening" and fit cause ogbonge palava beyond di coasts.

See some ogbonge fotos wey shows as di Hurricane land

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ida carri heavy winds enta New Orleans

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Mama dey comfort her grandpikin as di storm bin dey near New Orleans

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo dey waka for di French Quarter on Sunday for New Orleans

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo still dey waka up and down even though authories don ask pipo make dem find shelter

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, On Saturday, pipo bin don already start to make plans in preparation for di storm