Hurricane Ida: Pictures show how di storm dey battle US Gulf Coast
Di US city of New Orleans no get light and na only generators dey work as Hurricane Ida dey hammer Louisiana.
Hurricane Ida land for di US state of Louisiana, on di 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
Di storm bring like 150mph (240km/h) winds with am wen e make landfall and pipo wey no run don get advise from authorities to take cover.
US President Joe Biden don say e fit take weeks for di electricity to come back and say Ida fit dey "life threatening" and fit cause ogbonge palava beyond di coasts.
See some ogbonge fotos wey shows as di Hurricane land