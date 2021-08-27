Tom Cruise BMW stolen: How dem thief di actor car during Mission Impossible filming

Cruise pose for pictures with British Transport Police while im dey film for di Grand Central for Birmingham

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise BMW loss afta dem thief am while e dey film for Birmingham.

Di actor bin dey di city dey film di seventh instalment for di Mission: Impossible film series.

Di Sun claim say dem take di vehicle wey Cruise use from outside di Grand Hotel with thousands of pounds worth of goods inside.

According to West Midlands Police, dem steal one BMW X7 from Church Street on Tuesday but dem recover am short time later.

Dem find di vehicle for nearby Smethwick. dem dey chook eye for inside CCTV as investigation continue.

Di Sun also claim say di vehicle get thousands of pounds of luggage inside wen dem take am.

Parts of Grand Central shopping centre, above New Street Station for Birmingham, dey closed from Sunday to Wednesday to allow filming to go ahead.

Tori be say di stolen vehicle na BMW X7

Many fans bin don speak of their "excitement" to see di ogbonge film icon, wey visit Indian Restaurant Asha and met officers from British Transport Police during im time in the city.

Di officers bin share di picture on social media say: "I promise you, dis no be photoshop."

Birmingham Lord Mayor Muhammad Afzal also got to meet the Mission: Impossible stars.

Di Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Muhammad Afzal, bin also get di opportunity to meet Cruise and im co-star Hayley Atwell

E tok say na "fantastic visit and fascinating look behind di scenes".

"I no fit wait to see di film wen dem release am," Mr Afzal tok.

Tom Cruise has been filming Mission: Impossible 7 at Grand Central in Birmingham

Earlier, Cruise caused a stir for one Warwickshire family when he landed his helicopter in their garden.