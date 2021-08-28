French woman chop arrest for stealing jewellery from coffins

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Robert Hoetink/Getty Images

Wen one family wey dey mourn see one unknown mourner for di funeral home for northern France where dem bury dia relative, dem bin no reason am.

Di woman, in her sixties, bin say she be friend of di deceased, so dem leave her to pay her respects for di open coffin - or so dem bin reason.

But wen dem come back later, dem see say all di jewellery wey di dead bodi wear her necklace, ring and earrings all don vanish, according to French media report.

Di family raise alarm with di police, wey investigate and identify di suspect: one woman wey dey live not far from di funeral home, for di town of Liévin. Dem detain her and find di missing jewellery with her.

But dat no be all. Dem also dey able to link her with di stealing of wallet from di body of anoda man for di same funeral home, earlier on di same day, Tuesday 24 August.

Wen dem search di suspect house, police also find soem documents - recent death notices. Included in di notices na di access codes for family members to enter di individual rooms where di coffins of dia relatives dey rest.