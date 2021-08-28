Alexx Ekubo breakup: Fancy Acholonu delete wedding engagement call-off post on Instagram

Alexx Ekubo breakup wit Fancy Acholonu don take anoda twist.

Di Nollywood actor ex-fiancee don delete di post wey call-off dia wedding engagement.

Fancy Acholonu earlier confam to her fans and di public say her engagement and upcoming wedding with Alexx Ekubo don end.

Di now deleted post on Alexx fiancee Intagram page read:

"Hey guys, I dey write to info you all officially say I don end my relationship, engagement and I don call off di wedding with Alexx Ekubo."

"I know say dis fit shock many pipo. I make di best decision for myself, because e dey important say everyone find dia happiness and live in dia truth. "

"At dis time, my family and I ask you all to please respect our privacy . Thank you so much!" Fancy post for her Instagram handle.

E no dey clear as at Saturday morning why di post disappear for her verified page.

Alexx Ekubo bin announce im engagement with e fiancé for e Instagram account on May 3, 2021.

Who be Fancy Acholonu?

Her full name na Chigozie Fancy Acholonu and tori be say na for Los Angeles, United States dem born am.

Her parents na Nigerians from di Igbo tribe and even though dem raise her for Nigeria, she do her tertiary education abroad.

She graduate from Los Angeles City College wia she gain BSc. for Business Administration and Management for 2012.

Acholonu biography ontop Instagram show say she bi oga of three companies, of which one of dem dey sell luxury jewellery.

Like her fiancé Alexx, she sef na actress and model.

Fancy Acholonu

Di Nollywood actor announce on Monday May 10 say both di traditional and white wedding go hold for November of dis year.

Di wedding wey dem nickname, Falexx Forever, go hold for Imo state.

Alex Ekubo traditional marriage go hold on November 20, 2021.

And di Church wedding between di actor and im fiancee Fancy Acholonu go happun on November 27, 2021.