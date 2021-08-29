Kabul Airport news today: US strike kill Isis-K suicide bomber threat for Afghan airport

29 August 2021

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

US cari out military strike inside di Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday.

Di strike bin target members of di Afghan branch of di Islamic State group, IS-K, Reuters news agency dey report quoting US officials.

US officials say di operation, wey involve a missile launched from a drone, bin target a suicide bomber inside one vehicle.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, US soldiers don dey guard Kabul airport

One Afghan official tell BBC say di blast happen wen rocket bin hit one house wey dey near di airport.

Di suspect bin dey aim to carry out one attack for Kabul airport.

Di US say dia drone strike inside Kabul on Sunday dey successful in "eliminating one coming" threat to di airport, wia evacuations dey wind down.

Capt Bill Urban of US Central Command say im dey "confident" say;

Di target, one vehicle carrying at least one pesin associated with IS-K and a "substantial amount of explosive material", don dey destroyed.

"We dey confident we hit di target we dey aim for," one military official tell di BBC US partner network CBS.

"Initial reports indicate say no civilian deaths dey," di official tok, adding:

"Secondary explosions from di vehicle bin indicate di presence of one good amount of explosive material."

A spokesman for di Taliban also tok say di US airstrike bin target one suspected bomber wey dey travel inside a car, according to di Associated Press.

E dey come after witnesses report rocket strike near di airport, although e no clear if di two incidents dey connected.

One bombing for Kabul airport last Thursday kill as many as 170 pipo, including 13 US troops.

Tori be say e still get about 300 US citizens still waiting to leave Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tok.

"We dey down to a population of 300 or fewer Americans wey still on di ground here.

"And we dey work actively in these hours and these days to get those pipo out," e tell US broadcaster ABC.

Some Americans don choose to stay beyond di 31 August deadline, Blinken tok.

But im add say "dem no go dey stuck in Afghanistan".

Di US, he say, has "a mechanism to get dem out".

Wia dis foto come from, STRINGER

US warn of more attacks

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan don tok say dem go continue to carry out strikes inside Afghanistan.

Di move na after one attack for Kabul airport kill about 170 pipo including 13 US soldiers.

"Di president [Joe Biden] no intend to start a new war in Afghanistan," Sullivan tell CBS.

"based on di bases, he also go dey tok to im commanders about whatever set of tools and capabilities they need to get di pipo who attack our troops at di Kabul airport.

"And to make sure say we dey degrad and finish di group, Isis-K, wey bin conduct dis attack.

"So yes, we go continue to take di kinds of over-di-horizon [remote] strikes like we don do over di weekend against di Isis-K facilitators and plotters.

"And yes, we go consider oda operations to go after dis guys, to get them and to take dem off the battlefield."

Isis-K, or IS-K, na di Afghanistan branch of di Islamic State jihadist group, wey claim di Kabul airport attack.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Britain don finally pull out of Afghanistan

Britain ambassador to Afghanistan Laurie Bristow don land UK.

Di last British soldiers to leave Kabul don also touch down.

Dia final flight of UK evacuators bin fly-out on Saturday.

E go end di UK 20-year military involvement for Afghanistan.

Who be IS-K?

Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) say na dem dey behind di twin blasts for Kabul airport wey killed 90 wunjure more than 150 people.

But who dem be?

BBC security correspondent Frank Gardiner say di group na di most extreme and violent of all di jihadist militant groups in Afghanistan.

Im na regional branch of di group Islamic State and dem dey active for Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Di group don chop blame for some of di worst atrocities for recent years.

Dem bin target girls schools, hospitals, and even one maternity ward wia dem shot and kill pregnant women, pikin dem, and nurse.

Dem be part of di international IS network wey dey attack di western, international and humanitarian targets once dem fit reach dem.

IS-K get links to Taliban through anoda groupthird party, di Haqqani network.

But dem get major differences wit di Taliban.

Dem dey accuse di Taliban of abandoning Jihad and battlefield in favour of peace settlement.