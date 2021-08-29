Afghanistan news: Kabul airport attack 'fit' happun again soon - US President Biden reveal

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Anoda attack fit happun for Kabul airport, US President Joe Biden don warn.

Oga Biden say im commanders don tell am say di attack fit happun as early as Sunday.

Di US State Department warn all US citizen make dem leave di area near di airport becos of one "specific, credible threat."

US still still dey do evacuation but di last UK troops, diplomats and officials don leave Kabul.

Double suicide bombing bin happun on Thursday afternoon wey lead to di death of about 170 pipo.

One local branch of Islamic State group - Islamic State in Khorasan Province (IS-K) - claim di attack.

To revenge, US do drone strike for east of Afghanistan late on Friday wey dem cay kill "high-profile" IS-K members.

US describe di two members as one planner and one facilitator. E no clear weda dem directly get hand for di planning of di Kabul airport attack.