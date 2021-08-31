Afghanistan - Taliban celebrate as US end 20 years presence plus wetin fit hapun next for di kontri

46 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Taliban Badri special force fighters land for Kabul airport on August 31, 2021

Taliban fighters don declare victory for Kabul airport afta di final withdrawal of US troops.

Di final American plane comot just after midnight on Tuesday with di US ambassador on board. E mark di end of dia 20-year presence for Afghanistan and America longest war.

Reports say Heavy gunfire sound for Kabul overnight, as pro-Taliban forces bin dey celebrate.

US officials say together with allies, dem manage to evacuate reach 123,000 pipo before di 31 August deadline.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken say a "new chapter of America engagement with Afghanistan don begin"

Dem add say di diplomatic mission to assist pipo wey dey unable to leave before di deadline go continue.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, U.S. Army Major General Chris Donahue na di last soldier to comot Afghanistan

Wetin go happun next?

US say dem evacuate about 123,000 civilians including 6,000 American citizens inside wetin de di largest non-combatant evacuation in US army history

But around 100 to 250 American citizens still remain, according to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken wey no fit to confirm di exact numbers.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Militants dey quick to make use of US military equipment dem leave as dem enter di airport early on Tuesday

Meanwhile, di UK foreign secretary say hundreds of UK nationals still dey Afghanistan - days afta di kontri last evacuation flight comot di capital Kabul.

Dominic Raab tell BBC Breakfast say those wey dey left behind - according to am, di number dey in di "low hundreds" - be mainly di "more complex cases", such as large family groups or those without documentation.

Raab tok say goment still dey hope to evacuate everyone wey qualify and dem don dey in contact with third countries wey fit serve as route to di UK.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Taliban fighters dey inspect helicopters and oda military equipment, wey di US military say dem "disable" before dem withdraw

On top of dis, e say di goment "go hold di Taliban to dia assurances" say dem go allow pipo safe passage.

But as di Americans don go now, worry dey say about di future for women, children, and human rights activists under Taliban rule.#

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (centre) dey speak to di media

BBC Chief International Correspondent Lyse Doucet say:

Even after 40 years of war, I no tink say Afghans don live through transition wey dey uncertain, wey dey like dis wey darkness fear surround. Pipo no certain of wetin dey front.

Uncertainty and fear dey for di thousands of Afghans wey don comot di kontri in di last few days wey dey wonder weda dem go see dia homeland again.

For di 38 million Afghans wey remain for di kontri, e no clear which kind of rule di Taliban go impose. If weda dem go bring back di harsh rules and punishments wey follow di last time dem bin dey in charge of di kontri.

Many Afghans dey look di Taliban rule for rural areas and dey fear say dem neva change, but somehow, dem don even even worse.

Dis na correct traditional society. Women and girls bin gain small amount of freedom as di Western coalition forces bin encourage education. Di greatest losers be di girls wey come of age in di past 20 years wey believe now say dem no fit to live di life dem promise dem.