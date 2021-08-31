CBN e-Naira: Central Bank of Nigeria ask Bitt Inc for digital currency - How eNaira go be

Central Bank of Nigeria don engage di service of global Fintech Company, Bitt Inc. as di technical partner for di kontri digital currency.

Central Bank Govnor say di digital currency go dey known as eNaira and dem go unveil am later dis year.

Godwin Emiefele explain say di selection of Bitt Inc, from di highly competitive bidder dey settled on di following:

Di company technological competence, efficiency, platform security, interoperability, and implementation experience.

Oga Emefiele add say as dem choose Bitt In, di CBN go rely on di company tested and proven digital currency experience.

Dis be wetin di CBN believe say already don dey in circulation for plenty Eastern Caribbean Countries.

Nigeria Central Bank new move to launch digital currency dey come six afta dem bin ban crypto-currency.

Cryto-currency na digital currency wey no dey regulated by di CBN.

Wen di central bank bin ban cryptopcurrency because dem dey use am for illegal business, launder money, buy hard and illegal drugs.

Di CBN govnor explain say Project Giant wey di Nigerian CBDB pilot dey known as na long and thorough process for di CBN.

Di apex bank decision aim to digitize di Naira for 2017 afta plenty research and explorations.

Di apex ban govnor list di benefits of di eNaira and e include -

Increased cross-border trade

Accelerated financial inclusion

Cheaper and faster remittance inflows

Easier targeted social interventions

Improvements in monetary policy effectiveness

Payment systems efficiency

Tax collection.

Bitt Inc. na key to di development and successful launch of di central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Dem bin don do same for Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) for April 2021.

Tok tok pesin to CBN, Osita Nwanisobi say di CBN decision dey follow global trend.

Tori be say over 85 percent of central banks for di world now dey consider to adopt digital currencies for dia kontris.

E say reason why di world dey go for digital currencies na sake of di explosion in digital payment and di rise in digital economy.

Earlier dis year, di CBN direct banks to close di accounts of pipo or organizations wey dey involved in cryptocurrency transactions.

E warn say cryptocurrencies wey no dey regulated dey risky.