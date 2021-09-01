Texas abortion law to ban D&C after six weeks don come into effect

Pro-life demonstrations bin don dey take place for Texas

One law wey ban abortion from as early as six weeks into pregnancy don come into effect for di US state of Texas.

E ban abortions afta dem find wetin anti-abortion campaigners call foetal heartbeat, something wey medical authorities say dey misleading.

Di law, one of di most tough ones for di kontri, take effect afta di Supreme Court no respond to one emergency appeal by abortion providers.

Doctors and women's rights groups don criticise di law well-well.

E give any pesin di right to sue doctors wey perform abortion past di six-week point.

Di so-called "Heartbeat Act" dey signed into law by Texas Governor Greg Abbott for May.

But rights groups, including Planned Parenthood and di American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), den request make di Supreme Court block di legislation.

ACLU say up to 90% of abortions dey take place for Texas afta six weeks of pregnancy, describe di development as something wey dey "too unconstitutional".

Di US women health group Planned Parenthood also condemn di ban, dme tweet say: "No matter what, we no dey back down and we still dey fight. Everybody deserve access to abortion."

Di Supreme Court still get di power to overturn di ban at a later stage.

Wetin di law say?

Since di 1973 Supreme Court decision for Roe v Wade, US women bin don get di right to abortion until di foetus don form - dat is, e dey able to survive outside di womb. Dis na usually between 22 and 24 weeks into a pregnancy.

Di so-called Texas Heartbeat Act stop abortions afta six weeks of a pregnancy - at a point wen many women fit no know say dem dey pregnant. Di American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists don say di term "heartbeat" dey misleading, and say wetin dem dey detect at dia stage na "a portion of di foetal tissue wey go become di heart as di embryo dey develop".

Di Texas law enforce di ban with approach wey no common - E empower any private citizen to sue anybody wey "aid and abet" any illegal abortion.

An ordinary American, from Texas or anywhere else, fit now dey able to seek up to $10,000 (£7,200) in damages for inside civil court against abortion providers and doctors - and possibly anyone at all wey dey involved process. Dat wan mean say dem fit sue pipo like clinic staff, family members, or clergy wey encourage or support di procedure.

Di legislation excuse di case of medical emergency, wey require written proof from a doctor, but not for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.

Texan women wey wish to get abortion afta six weeks go need to travel across state lines, or - as di pro-choice Guttmacher Institute calculate - an average of 248 miles (399km).