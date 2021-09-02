Gregg Leakes: How Real housewives of Atlanta star, Nene leakes husband battle with colon cancer before e die

Gregg Leakes: How Real housewives of Atlanta star

Gregg Leakes, di businessman wey appear togeda with im wife NeNe Leakes on "Real Housewives of Atlanta," don die afta e long battle with cancer.

Leakes wey be 66 years old die for im home surrounded by family, according to one family friend.

"Today di Leakes family dey in deep pain with a broken heart," family friend and tok-tok pesin Ernest Dukes tok for one statement."

"After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes die peacefully for e home surrounded by all of im children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes. We ask make you pray for peace and strength over dia family and allow dem to mourn in private during dis very-very difficult time."

Timeline of Gregg Leakes battle with colon cancer

Late Gregg Leakes bin dey always update im followers for social media about e battle with cancer.

For 2018, NeNe reveal say doctor dey treat her husband for colon cancer and by next year e be like say di treatments dey work and Gregg later post for im Instagram page on May 13, 2019 say e dey cancer-free.

Dat same year around December, e even go ahead to post di result wey show say dem no detect any cancer for e body.

Later for June 2021, Nene come reveal say her husband cancer don return.

"I go love everybody to pray for Gregg. Dis go dey beautiful: Pray for im strength. And pray for me, too," Nene tok during one video interview with di Jasmine Brand at di time.

Before Gregg die, Nene reveal for late August say her "husband dey go di oda side" and dey "die" during one emotional exchange wey pipo share across social media.

About Gregg and Nene

Gregg and NeNe Leakes first marry for 1997 and later divorce for 2011, afta four seasons of appearing on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

Di two of dem reconcile and remarry again for 2013.

Dem allow di public see video and gist of dia second marriage for di 2013 Bravo series "I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding."

NeNe Leakes na di main cast member of di “Real Housewives of Atlanta” crew from seasons 1-7 and seasons 8-10, and Gregg Leakes appear alongside with her for more than 80 episodes of di reality show from 2008-2019.