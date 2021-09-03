New Zealand PM Ardern say supermarket stabbing na 'terrorist attack'

25 minutes wey don pass

Police for New Zealand don shoot and kill one "violent extremist" afta e stab and wound at least six pipo for one Auckland supermarket.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern say di incident na "terrorist attack" wey one Sri Lankan national wey bin dey under police surveillance carry out.

Ms Ardern say di man, wey dem never yet identify, bin dey inspired by di Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

Police kill di man within 60 seconds of di attack on Friday.

"Wetin haun today dey bad, e dey hateful and wrong," Ms Ardern tok for news conference. "Na pesin do am no be faith."

She add say e pain her well-well to hear about di attack.

Out of di six wounded pipo, three dey in a critical condition and one dey in serious condition, health officials tok.

How di attack hapun?

E hapun for di Countdown supermarket for LynnMall for di district of New Lynn on Friday afternoon.

Tori say di attacker carry one big knife from one cabinet dem display for di store and begin dey stab pipo. Police surveillance teams bin dey close by di whole time.

One witness tell tori pipo Stuff NZ say di supermarket dey filled with sign of di katakata, and video online show how pipo dey run before pipo begin hear di sound of gun shots.

"[Pipo dey] run out, anyhow dey scream, shout, dey scared," di witness tok, adding say e bin see one elderly man for ground with stab wound.

Wetin we know about di attacker?

Di man, wey im identity no fit dey revealed due to court suppression orders, land New Zealand for October 2011. E become pesin of national security interest for 2016.

E bin don dey under round-di-clock monitoring and heavy surveillance due to concerns about im ideology. Plenti agencies bin sabi am, and e bin also dey on a terror watchlist.

Ms Ardern say im bin never commit until Friday. Wen dem ask about di man motivations, she say e dey inspired by Isis.