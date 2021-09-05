Sarah Harding: Girls Aloud star don die from breast cancer di age of 39

14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, wey get breast cancer, don die at di age of 39, her mama don confirm.

Harding announce for August 2020 say dem diagnose am with di disease, wey don spread to oda parts of her body.

Her mama Marie announce di news for Instagram, wia she describe her "beautiful" daughter as "a bright shining star".

Earlier dis year, Harding bin reveal say doctors bin don tell her say she no go see anoda Christmas.

Inside one post next to one black and white image of Harding, her mama write: "Na with deep heartbreak na im today I dey share di news say my beautiful daughter Sarah don sadly pass away.

"Many of you go know of Sarah battle with cancer and say she fight so strongly from di day dem diagnosis her until her last day. She die peacefully dis morning.

"I go like to thank everyone for dia kind support over di past year.

"E mean di world to Sarah and e give her great strength and comfort to know say she bin dey loved.

"I know say she no go want to be remembered for her fight against dis terrible disease - she be bright shining star and I hope say dat na how she go dey remembered instead.

Harding shoot to fame for 2002 as contestant for Popstars: The Rivals - one ITV talent show wey aim to find both new girl band and boy band.

She bin make am to di final and dem vote am into di group wey become Girls Aloud, along with Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Cheryl Cole (wey use to be Tweedy).

Di group go on to get several UK hits, including Sound of the Underground, The Promise, Love Machine, Jump and Call The Shots.

Girls Aloud bin reunite in 2012 afta one short break, to release and go on tour dia greatest hits album. Dem announce dia split for 2013.

Harding bin since don act different roles, including for Run for Your Wife, and St. Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold.

She appear for Channel 4 reality show The Jump for 2016, but bin dey forced to pull out afta she suffer one knee injury.