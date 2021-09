Stress for dis world too plenti, so my own na to try make pipo laugh- Solomon Kehinde

Dem no support media player for your device

Stress for dis world too plenti, so my own na to try make pipo laugh- Solomon Kehinde

12 minutes wey don pass

Solomon Oluwajoba Kehinde wey also dey known as JayKayKenny or Shortman dey make pipo laugh for social media.

JayKayKenny na actor and Comedian wey dey known for e pronunciation comedy skits.

Di comedian wey come from Osun state Nigeria but dey based for Toronto Canada say wetin motivate am to dey do funny video na just to make pipo happy as di stress for dis world dey too much.

E Say everyday e dey come across pipo wey dey pronounce some of di words wey im dey use for e video wrongly and so e decided to use am do comedy skit.

Solomon Oluwajoba finish secondary school for Nigeria before e go Medical school for Ukraine to study Medicine but e no finish.

E later go Toronto Film School for Canada wia e study Marketing for Fashion and entertainment.

Solomon reveal say im too don pass through challenges for life but e pick imsef up and no give up.