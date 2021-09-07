Taliban declare Afghanistan 'Islamic emirate', announce new goment

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Alamy Wetin we call dis foto, Dem name Mullah Mohammed Hassan Akhund as di kontri interim prime minister

Taliban don announce new interim goment for Afghanistan, and dem declare di kontri “Islamic Emirate.”

One of di founders of di movement, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund na im go lead di goment.

Di interim minister na one of di leaders wey pipo dey fear, and one of FBI-wanted leader of di Haqqani militant group.

Di Taliban bin seize control of most of di kontri three weeks ago, afta dem sack di kontri elected leaders.

Di announcement of di acting cabinet na major step to forming di Taliban goment.

“We sabi say di pipo of our kontri don dey wait for new goment,” tok-tok pesin, Zabiuhullah Mujahid tok. Oga Mujahid add say, di group don ansa di pipo need.

Sarajuddin Haqqani, di new acting interior minister, na di head of di militant group, di Haqqani network wey get connection wit Taliban and bin dey behind some of di deadliest attacks for di kontri during im 20 years of war.

Unlike di bigger Taliban, US don declare di Haqqani network as foreign terror group.

Oda appointment include Mullah Yaqoob as acting defence minister, Amir Khan as acting foreign minister, and Taliban co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi as di two deputies.

Yaqoob na di son of Taliban founder and late Supreme Leader, Mullah Omar.

Baradar na di former head of di Taliban political office, and part of im work na di signing of US withdrawal agreement last year.