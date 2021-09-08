Britney Spears papa don file to end im conservatorship for her life

33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jamie Spears don be im pikin conservator since 2008

Britney Spears papa don file papers give one Los Angeles court say im wan end di 13 year conservatorship for im pop star daughter, wia im bin bin dey run her life and finances.

Jamie Spears write give court say im pikin get di right for "court to consider weda di conservatorship no longer dey necessary".

Dis dey come two months afta di "Toxic" musician bin testify for court say her papa control of her life , career and money bin dey "abusive".

She even hala say she no go perform if she still dey under im management.

Di Papers wey Jamie Spears file also add say, "As oga Spears don tok again, and again all im want na di best for im pikin."

Britney Spears don previously accuse her papa say, im bin threaten say he no go take eye see her pikin if she no do wetin she want all in di name of conservatorship.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Recently, she bin accuse her papa say im ask her for 2 million dollars before im go end im conservatorship of her.

How di mata take reach dis level?

Dis conservatorship mata wey dem impose on di pop star for 2008 bin come on top fear for her mental health.

Di court agreement bin give Jamie Spears control over Britney estate and oda parts of her life.

Di conservatorship dey divided into two. One na for her estate and money mata, and di oda one na for her personal life.