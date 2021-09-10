Covid: Biden don order employee vaccination for big businesses dem or else

American President Joe Biden don announce new Covid-19 measures to make workers for big-big companies dem to either collect vaccine or face testing every week.

Dis measures wey include by force vaccination for millions of federal goment workers as dem don dey pile am for Biden head to fix di surge in cases.

Ova 650,000 Americans na im don die wit Covid- 19 and e don choke for hospitals.

Di president bin promise "summer of freedom" from di virus, but di Delta variant show face come increase infection rates.

For address wey e give for White House on Thursday, oga Biden tell di US Department of Labour make dem make am necessary for all private businesses wey get pass 100 workers to make di jab compulsory, or get negative test results weekly.

Dis one go affect around 80 million workers.

Di president say, "no be about freedom, or personal choice, na to protect yourself and pipo wey dey around you."

E say almost 17 million oda health workers for facilities wey dey get federal benefits go fall under di same order.

Biden New Covid Plan

Di president want make big businesses to give dia employees paid time off to go collect di vaccine.

Failure to comply fi mean thousands of dollars in fines for violation.

Dem go continue dey announce di new rules in coming weeks by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Osha).

E reach 80 million Americans wey neva collect vaccine and thousands of, most wey never collect vaccine dey die every week with di virs.

Oda rules wey Biden put for ground na

Double di fines for who no gree wear masks for planes

Invoke di Defense Production Act to increase creation of rapid at honme covid test kits

Moving healthcare workers to places wey dey face rise in cases

Increasing di speed of weekly shipments of free monoclonal antibody treatment give hospitals dem

Howeva some republicans don kick back say goment no suppose chook mouth for di health decisions of pipo.

Even with di Delta surge, deaths don dey lower for most places than last year.

Dis na as places wey get low vaccination rates also record high infection rates.