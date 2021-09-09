What is 5G: From tower radiation, to Pastor Chris 5g in Nigeria, see everytin you need to know about di superfast network.

Coronavirus pandemic and im consequences don give us plenty tins to think about but one thing we no suppose worry about na if dis high speed network fit give us di virus.

Superfast fifth generation or 5G mobile network services already dey and dis na wetin di network dey about.

Wetin be 5G?

5G na di next generation of mobile internet connection and e go make internet browsing and data download faster.

Through di use of radio spectrum e go allow many more devices to access di internet at di same time.

Wetin 5G go allow us to do?

"Whatever we dey do now with our smartphones we go dey able to do am faster and better," na so Ian Fogg from OpenSignal, wey be mobile data analytics company tok.

"Tink of smart glasses with virtual reality, mobile virtual reality, much higher quality video, di internet of tins making cities smarter.

"But wetin really dey exciting na all di new services wey we fit build but we never even tink of."

Imagine many drones co-operate to carry out search and rescue missions, fire assessments and traffic monitoring, all communicate wirelessly with each other and ground base stations over 5G networks.

Similarly, many think 5G for dey important for motor without driver to tok with each other and read live map and traffic data.

Mobile phone game pipo go notice less delay - when dem press button on dia controller and see di effect on screen.

Mobile phone videos go dey quick and no go dey slow to load. Video calls go become clearer. Fitness devices wey you wear for body go monitor your health in real time, come alert doctors as soon as any emergency arises.

Why we need 5G?

Di world dey go mobile and we dey consume more data every year, particularly as di popularity of video and music streaming dey increase. Existing spectrum bands don dey suffer from overload, and e dey lead to breakdown in service, particularly many pipo for di same area dey try to access online mobile services at di same time.

5G dey better to handle thousands of devices at di same time, from mobile phones to equipment sensors, video cameras to smart street lights.

I go need new phone to access 5G?

Yes. But wen dem introduce 4G for 2009/10, smart phones wey fit use am enter di market before dem even launch di infrastructure fully, e lead to some frustration amongst consumers wey feel say dem dey pay more for subscriptions wey network service dey poor.

5G Network dey give Coronavirus?

While we no sabi anytin about underground powers, we know say di global joinbodi for health, WHO, don already tok if 5G dey cause coronavirus, and di answer na 'No'.

WHO - di World Health Organisation say dem don dey do research come tey tey - becos no be today dis kain rumour don comot, as pipo carry am during 4G introduction - and wetin dem see be say di radiation from 5G no reach to cause illness.

Di Nigeria Communications Commission don already tok, as far back as 2012 say telecom networks dem no fit cause human being to carry sickness, and say even base stations (mast) dey safe to live near if dem build am correctly.

E dey important to realise say no be today pipo don dey fear say mobile phone network fit cause health wahala, from di time wen 3G comot, to 4G and now 5G.

And until goments across di world tanda gidigba to put policy down wey go discourage spreading of di rumour - like di fine wey UK goment wan sama any station wey allow 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory - e be like say dis kain rumours go dey comot everytime.

Currently, no drugs dey wey fit cha cha prevent di coronavirus alias COVID-19, and even sef no vaccine. As di virus don waka across di world touch pass one million pipo, scientists dey work at breakneck speed to identify ways to slow or stop di disease.