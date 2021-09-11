Igwe Aguleri killed: Anambra police narrate murder of Chief Alexander Edozieuno

News of one Igwe for Aguleri, Anambra East wey dem kill don send shock waves to both police and authorities.

Chief Alexander Edozieuno murder happun along Ikem Ivife village by Ezu Bridge, Otuocha, Anambra East, Police tell BBC.

Dem kill am on Friday together with im driver, wey simply dey identified as Chukwuemeka, di Anambra State goment confam.

Dis violent death for di south-eastern Nigerian state dey happun as preparations for di November 6 govnorship election dey on.

Edozieuno, until dem kill am, be traditional ruler of Mkpunando community in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area.

Igwe Aguleri killed: Who kill Chief Alexander Edozieuno?

Police Commissioner Tony Olofu don order immediate investigation as e visit wia dem kill dis Igwe for Aguleri.

Preliminary investigation reveal say na suspected gun men attack dem by 10am along Ezu bridge, Otuocha.

62-year-old Edozieuno and im driver Chukwuemeka die in di process of di attack, Police explain to BBC.

But police no reveal di name of who di attackers be.

Di exhibits dem recover from di crime scene include one Lexus 470 SUV belonging to di victim and some used ammunition.

Meanwhile police say dem don keep di deadi bodi dem for mortuary.

"Our personnel dey comb di area and some eyewitness dey give statement of wetin happun", Ikenga Tochukwu tell BBC.

Tochukwu wey be Deputy Superintendent of Police na di tok tok pesin for Anambra State Police Comand.

E add say recently di area, including Enugu, don dey experience pockets of attacks even on police personnel.

"I see dis attack as very unfortunate and na investigtion go actually reveal wetin really happun." E conclude.

Igwe Aguleri killed: How Anambra goment react

Anambra State Government receive di tori of di violent death of Chief Alexander Edozieuno wit shock.

Na so Don Adinuba, di state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment tok for statement.

Aguleri na di home town of Willie Obiano wey dey round off im tenure as di state Govnor since 17 March, 2014.

E dey heart breaking say Chief Edozieuno go die dis way, di goment add.