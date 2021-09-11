Man United vs Newcastle highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo goals seal Man United 4-1 win

11 September 2021, 17:15 WAT New Informate 10 minutes wey don pass

Cristiano Ronaldo goals seal Man United 4-1 win against Newcastle for im second Premier League debut on Saturday.

With two goals inside one match from Ronaldo, e put Manchester United ahead of Newcastle for Old Trafford.

CR7 wey wear di number seven jersey score after Mason Greenwood's shot hit Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Dis goal na di Portuguese footballer 119th Manchester United goal and di first two in one game afta 12 years.

Cristiano Ronaldo na five-time Ballon d'Or winner, and e bin leave Manchested United to join Real Madrid in 2009,

CR7, as many dey call di Portuguese player, return to United from Juventus for August 2021.

Man United vs Newcastle highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo react

"My return to Old Trafford na just a brief reminder of why dis stadium dey known as the Theater of Dreams." Ronaldo tok afta di match.

"For me, e don always be a magical place wia you fit achieve everything you set your mind into."

Na so Ororo as many dey call am, write for im verified Facebook Page shortly after di match.

"Along with all my teammates and with di amazing support wey we always get from di stands, we face di road ahead with confidence and optimism say we'll all go dey celebrate together in di end." Ronaldo add.

E say "Proud to be back at Man. United and playing in di Premier League once again, but above all, happy to help di team!"

Man United vs Newcastle highlights: See BBC Pidgin prediction before di game.

Manchester United v Newcastle

Newcastle badly need a win, but Old Trafford, on di day wey Ronaldo dey return, no be di place or time to get am.

Lawro prediction: 3-0

Justin prediction: Based on Ronaldo history and how im dey always marks every occasion to do something special, I dey expect a goal from am and a win for Manchester United, based on say Newcastle no dey form right now. 3-0

Premier League fixtures: Match week four games

Oda games for Premeire League on Saturday include: Arsenal vs Norwich; Brentford vs Brighton; Leicester vs Manchester City.