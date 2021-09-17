Lil Nas X Montero album and wetin di American musician tok wey dey cause gbas-gbos
No be today American musician, Lil Nas X dey find imsef as tok of di town.
From im cowboy days wit songs 'Old Town Road' to, twerking and wen im bin sell Satan shoes, di musician don find imsef in di centre of controversies more dan one time before.
So e no dey surprising to some pipo as im first album, Montero land on September 17, wit plenti tins to make pipo tok more.
See three tins wey im use make pipo tok about 'Montero':
Lil Nas X carry belle
For beginning of September, Lil Nas X bin post photo wit big belle on top im "little bundle of joy" wey im call im album.
Im carry di big belle do plenti photoshoot, including video dem wey show am dey exercise and baby shower wey nobodi come.
Lil Nas X giving birth video
Lil Nas X follow di pregnancy kasala with im labour video. For di video, e show as im bin dey enter hospital say im dey "labour", as im water bin burst.
Di video bin end as im push im album comot.
Da Baby Shout out
During di labour video, Lil Nas X bin tok about rapper DaBaby. Di "doctors" wey help am born, call im pikin "DaBaby" instead of di baby.
Fans quick catch dis one say e fit be on top wetin di rapper, DaBaby bin don tok about gay pipo for one of im shows.
Di rapper don since tok sorry on top di mata.