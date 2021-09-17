Lil Nas X Montero album and wetin di American musician tok wey dey cause gbas-gbos

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

No be today American musician, Lil Nas X dey find imsef as tok of di town.

From im cowboy days wit songs 'Old Town Road' to, twerking and wen im bin sell Satan shoes, di musician don find imsef in di centre of controversies more dan one time before.

So e no dey surprising to some pipo as im first album, Montero land on September 17, wit plenti tins to make pipo tok more.

See three tins wey im use make pipo tok about 'Montero':

Wia dis foto come from, Columbia Records Wetin we call dis foto, Lil Nas X for Call Me By Your Name bin create plenti gbas-gbos for social media

Lil Nas X carry belle

For beginning of September, Lil Nas X bin post photo wit big belle on top im "little bundle of joy" wey im call im album.

Im carry di big belle do plenti photoshoot, including video dem wey show am dey exercise and baby shower wey nobodi come.

Lil Nas X giving birth video

Lil Nas X follow di pregnancy kasala with im labour video. For di video, e show as im bin dey enter hospital say im dey "labour", as im water bin burst.

Di video bin end as im push im album comot.

Da Baby Shout out

During di labour video, Lil Nas X bin tok about rapper DaBaby. Di "doctors" wey help am born, call im pikin "DaBaby" instead of di baby.

Fans quick catch dis one say e fit be on top wetin di rapper, DaBaby bin don tok about gay pipo for one of im shows.