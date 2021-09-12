World Trade Centre twin towers: US remember 9/11 attacks in tears - See fotos

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Mourners hug as dem participate inside one ceremony marking di 20th anniversary of di 9/11 attacks for di World Trade Center site in New York City, September 11, 2021

20 years afta World Trade Centre twin towers and di Pentagon suffer terror attacks, US remember di 2,977 pipo wey die.

On Tuesday September 11, 2001 four passenger planes wey al-Qaeda militants hijack crash into World Trade Centre twin towers and di Pentagon.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Family members and loved ones of victims attend di yearly 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony for di National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 inside New York City

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, One woman wey dey cry hold foto of a loved one

Di first of six moments of silence start wit di ringing of a bell at di exact time di first plane hit di North Tower of di World Trade Center.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Two beams of light over lower Manhattan

Di emotional tributes continue into di night, as two beams of light shine four miles (6.4 km) into di sky.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, A bell ring during a moment of silence during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony for di National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City.

Di bell ring again wen di second plane crash into di South Tower;

Dat na wen each of di twin towers fall; wen a third jet struck di Pentagon;

And wen a fourth plane crash into one field inside Pennsylvania.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Katie Mascali dey comforted by her fiance Andre Jabban as dem stand near di name of her father Joseph Mascali, with FDNY Rescue 5, dey remember September 11 attacks, for Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2021

Dem read di names of each of di victims was read out during di ceremonies.

Family members take turns to read out di names, paying tribute to di loved one dem bin lost.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Members of New York Fire Department mark one moment of silence, close to Ground Zero during remembrances for di 9/11 Memorial in New York, USA, 11 September 2021

Many of those wey lost dia lives inside New York be firefighters wey bin go into di two World Trade Centre twin towers to try and get people out.

In total, 441 first responders na im dey killed, di largest loss of emergency personnel in US history.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Bien, First Lady Jill Biden for di 9/11 commemoration in New York on 11 September 2021

During di memorial in New York, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama join President Bidden too.

Also former First Ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama show face.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Former US President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush say a prayer as dem attend one 9/11 commemoration for di Flight 93 National Memorial inside Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2021

George W Bush, wey be president wen di attacks happun, attend di ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Dat na wia di fourth plane fall down after di hijackers overpower di passengers and crew.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, 9/11 memorial hold for di Pentagon on 11 September 2021

184 pipo wey lost dia lives inside di attack for Pentagon dem bin remember dem too.

Dem do ceremony outside di Department of Defense headquarters just outside Washington DC.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Bruce Springsteen perform for di 9/11 commemoration in New York on 11 September 2021

Bruce Springsteen play I'll See You in My Dreams during di ceremony in New York to a silent crowd, with some gently move to di music.

World Trade Centre twin towers: His of wetin happun on 9/11

On Tuesday 11 September 2001 suicide attackers seize US passenger jets come crash inside two New York skyscrapers wey kill thousands of pipo.

Dis 2001 attacks don become one di worst attacks for America.

Wetin dem bin dey target?

One small team of hijackers bin seize control of four planes wey bin dey fly ova eastern US at di same time.

Dem come carry di plane use am as missiles to crash big-big buildings dem for New York and Washington.

Two planes bin crash di Twin Towers for di World Trade Center for New York.

E take less that 20 minutes between di crash for di North Tower and di crash for di South Tower.

Di buildings bin catch fire wey hook pipo for di upper floors, and chook di pipo di city for serious smoke.

In less than two hours di two towers don collapse pata-pata.

Afta di World Trade Center, di third plane bin crash and destroy di western side of di pentagon.