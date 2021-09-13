CK Akonnor: GFA sack Black Stars coach sake of poor performance

one hour wey don pass

De Ghana Football Association (GFA) sack head coach of de senior national team, Black Stars, CK Akonnor.

According to GFA, dis sack dey follow from Technical Report from from de Head Coach den report from de Black Stars Management Committee.

Dem explain say de Executive Council after considering de two reports decide say dem go terminate de relationship with Head Coach C. K Akonnor and en two Assistants.

De sack of de 47 year old head coach dey follow from poor performance after de last two games in de Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.

De Executive Council formed three (3) Member Committee made up of Vice President Mark Addo, Upper East Regional Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Salifu Zida and Dr. Randy Abbey who for find Head Coach and Assistant Coaches for de Black Stars within de next 72 hours.

Ghanaians start dey call for de head or de Black Stars coach after de defeat against South Africa and poor game play against Ethiopia.

Coach CK Akonnor performance

C.K Akonnor take over as Black Stars coach in around January 2020 after Ghana Football Association (GFA) am.

GFA appoint am to take over from former coach, Kwesi Appiah who at de time dey face challenges den issues of player indiscipline which people say affect de team.

Since taking over de stars, he handle 10 games as Black Stars coach.

Out of de 10 games, Blacks Stars win 4, lose 4 wey dem draw 2 under de leadership of CK Akonnor.

After one year and nine months in charge of de national team, Black Stars statistics under CK Akonnor show say en win rate be 40%.

According to football pundits, analysis of de performance of Black Stars dey show say de team dey struggle.

Ghana Black Stars so far score 1 goal in last 4 matches, wey dem record only 5 shots on target in last 4 games.

See how Ghanaians react

Some Ghanaians don dey share how de news of Akonnor sacking ontop social media.

While de news dey make some people happy, others dey wonder who de next coah go be.

