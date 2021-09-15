Yonggi Cho death and burial: David Paul Yonggi Cho life and times in pictures
Evangelist Dr. David Paul Yonggi Cho, wey be di owner of one of di world largest mega-church die on Tuesday, im church confam.
Di preacher wey die at di age of 85 be di co-founder of di Yoido Full Gospel Church for South Korea.
Im also be di founder of di David Yonggi Cho ministry.
For 1958, di Oga cho graduate from Full Gospel Bible College Seoul, Korea and im later found di Daejo Full Gospel Church dat year.
Before im death im be Senior Pastor of Yoido Full Gospel Church, General Superintendent of Korea Assemblies of God and e don also be di Chairman-World Assemblies of God Fellowship between 1997-2000.
During im 63 years in ministry, David Yonggi Cho don carry waka to preach di gospel across many nations of di world.
See some pictures wey show im life and time
Apart from crusades wey di South Korean Pastor bin hold across di world, For 2014, im enta authority gbege wenim land prison sentence of three years ontop accuse of corruption and money mago-mago.
One Seoul court find oga Cho guilty of causing $12 million in losses to di church by making officials in 2002 buy stocks wey im eldest son, Cho Hee-jun, get, at four times di market value, according to wetin tori pipo for Yonhap report.
For 2008, im become Senior Pastor Emeritus of di Yoido Full Gospel Church for South Korea.