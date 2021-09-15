Yonggi Cho death and burial: David Paul Yonggi Cho life and times in pictures

39 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, David Yonggi Cho Wetin we call dis foto, David Yonggi Cho die at di age of 85

Evangelist Dr. David Paul Yonggi Cho, wey be di owner of one of di world largest mega-church die on Tuesday, im church confam.

Di preacher wey die at di age of 85 be di co-founder of di Yoido Full Gospel Church for South Korea.

Im also be di founder of di David Yonggi Cho ministry.

For 1958, di Oga cho graduate from Full Gospel Bible College Seoul, Korea and im later found di Daejo Full Gospel Church dat year.

Before im death im be Senior Pastor of Yoido Full Gospel Church, General Superintendent of Korea Assemblies of God and e don also be di Chairman-World Assemblies of God Fellowship between 1997-2000.

During im 63 years in ministry, David Yonggi Cho don carry waka to preach di gospel across many nations of di world.

See some pictures wey show im life and time

Wia dis foto come from, DCEM Wetin we call dis foto, Pastor Cho, be main speaker at one Choonchun Evangelistic crusade for 1974

Wia dis foto come from, DCEM Wetin we call dis foto, One attendee for di Choonchun Evangelistic crusade share testimony

Wia dis foto come from, DCEM Wetin we call dis foto, Opening ceremony of the 3rd Assemblies of God Asian Conference 1969

Wia dis foto come from, DCEM Wetin we call dis foto, 93 Africa Holy Spirit Crusade 1993

Wia dis foto come from, DCEM Wetin we call dis foto, Meeting for Brazil sponsored by di Assemblies of God of Brazil

Wia dis foto come from, King's Maui Wetin we call dis foto, Dr. David Yonggi-Cho wit Dr.Marocco for im US church, King's Cathedral in the 80s

Wia dis foto come from, Rhema Chapel Wetin we call dis foto, David Yonggi wit Margret Idahosa

Wia dis foto come from, PAstor E.A Adeboye Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian Pastor Enoch Adeboye share pictures of imsef wit Oga Cho during one of im visits

Apart from crusades wey di South Korean Pastor bin hold across di world, For 2014, im enta authority gbege wenim land prison sentence of three years ontop accuse of corruption and money mago-mago.

One Seoul court find oga Cho guilty of causing $12 million in losses to di church by making officials in 2002 buy stocks wey im eldest son, Cho Hee-jun, get, at four times di market value, according to wetin tori pipo for Yonhap report.

Wia dis foto come from, Yonhap News Wetin we call dis foto, For 2014, one Seoul court sentence Cho Yong-gi, founder and pastor emeritus of Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling church funds

For 2008, im become Senior Pastor Emeritus of di Yoido Full Gospel Church for South Korea.

See more pictures of im ministration.

Wia dis foto come from, David Yonggi Cho Wetin we call dis foto, David Yonggi Cho dey pray for one church member