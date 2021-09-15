Apple iPhone 13 bring portrait mode for video

Apple don announce dia new iPhone 13, wey fit film "portrait mode" videos wit a depth of field effect.

Di new cinematic mode "fit detect wen pesin dey about to enter di frame" and shift focus to dem, Apple tok - something known as "pull focus".

Na di only smartphone wey allow users to edit dis effect afta shooting, Apple oga Tim Cook tok.

However, most oda features on di new model get incremental updates over previous versions.

Di event also dey overshadowed by news of a new security flaw for Apple devices wey fit expose users' messages.

Apple release a security patch on Monday for di previously-unknown error, wey fit allow attacker access dia iMessage service without di user clicking on a malicious link or file.

New features

Di new iPhone include a faster A15 chip, brighter display, and a battery life of up to 2.5 hours longer, and come in new colours including pink, blue, midnight, starlight and red.

Di new iPhone go also get up to 500GB of storage wit dia lowest available storage wey don rise to 128GB from previous models' 64GB.

Apple also stress dia green credentials, saying di phone use many recycled materials - including antenna lines wey dem make from plastic water bottles, dem tok.

Di launch dey happen as buyers dey keep dia phones for longer before upgrading. Investment firm Wedbush Securities estimate sey around 250 million iPhone users never upgraded dia phones in 3.5 years.

Paolo Pescatore, a sabi pesin for PP Foresight, say many dey yet to experience modern features.

"While many go see some upgrades as incremental, millions of users wey never upgrade to 5G. Therefore, dis so called 'supercycle' moment still dey relevant," e tok.

Di 5G connectivity dey only available on di iPhone 12, wey dem release last year, and di newly-announced models.

For di second quarter of dis year, Apple ship 25.9% of all 5G handsets in di world, according to analyst firm IDC.

Marta Pinto, senior research manager for IDC, say: "With di new portfolio, dis number go grow and consolidate di dominance of Apple for dat space."

"Sey dem no be di first [to launch a 5G phone] pay off."

Apple also launch iPhone 13 Mini, Pro and Pro Max.

Di iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max contain three cameras and wetin Apple call "dia most advanced camera system yet".

Dia premium models include a Super Retina XDR display and ProMotion - wey deliver adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

Dis one allow for smoother scrolling, animations, and gameplay.

Di iPhone 13 mini start from £679, wit di iPhone 13 starting from £779. Di iPhone 13 Pro start from £949, and di larger Pro Max £1,049.

Apple get reputation for innovation. But if dis launch na anything to go by, dat reputation dey outdated.

Dem no announce anything especially new or visionary here. Di updates to dia iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad feel conservative, uninspired, safe.

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple also announce a new version of dia wearable Apple Watch.

Di Series 7 bring di first redesign to di watch since 2018, and go dey slightly larger.

Di new size fit accept almost 50% more text on screen, and get keyboard to input text. E also get dust-resistant for di first time.

Apple Watch iOS 8 go also dey able to automatically detect bicycle rides, including e-bikes.

But manufacture of di Apple Watch Series 7 fit face production delays.

Apple also launch new version of dia iPad. Tim Cook say dia iPad sale don grow by 40% in di past year.