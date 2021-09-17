ECOWAS extra ordinary summit in Ghana updates: West African leaders give Guinea military leaders deadline, target sanctions

20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Yemi Osinbajo

ECOWAS leaders don give Guinea military six months to return de country to democratic rule.

Dis be after military overthrow President Alpha Condé over issues of corruption den third term presidential bid.

Member states of di Economic Community of West African States [ECOWAS] take dis decision during extraordinary summit for Accra to discuss de Guinea coup den way forward.

Inside communique wey dem release, de summit wey Ghana Prez Nana Akufo-Addo chair dey place a number of demands financial on Guinea coup makers - dis dey include de following.

Suspension from ECOWAS

ECOWAS suspend Guinea from all ECOWAS governing bodies until dem go restore constitutional order to de country.

Hold elections in six months

According to ECOWAS, GUINEA for the conduct presidential and legislative elections within six (6) months in order to restore constitutional rule in de Republic of Guinea;

Travel ban den sanctions on military junta

ECOWAS Member states also impose sanctions which dem say be part of dema protocols.

In de communique den mention say in accordance with ECOWAS Protocols dem place travel bans on de members of de CNRD den dema family members.

Dem also freeze financial assets of de coup makers den members of de National Committee for Reconciliation and Development (CNRD).

Wia dis foto come from, Yemi Osinbajo

Support from AU, UN to implement sanctions

ECOWAS also request say African Union, European Union, United Nations den other multilateral and bilateral partners go support de implementation of dis sanctions.

No coup member go contest presidential elections

According to ECOWAS, in addition to de move to restore democratic rule, dem wan establish de point say no member of de CNRD go be allowed to contest in de presidential election.

Support Guinea resolve crisis

ECOWAS say dem go accompany Guinea to swiftly resolve de crisis den prepare for elections.

During de summit, member states review report from high-level mission wey dem send to Guinea on September 10, 2021.

Members of de CNRD stage coup for Guinea, de soldiers announce de dissolution of de constitution, closure of borders den nationwide curfew inside televised broadcast on national TV.

While de ECOWAS summit dey happen, Guinea coup leader Commander Mamady Doumbuoya according to reports also hold parallel meeting for Guinea dey discuss de way forward for de country.

Local reports e say dem go put de demands of de people of Guinea ahead of ECOWAS.