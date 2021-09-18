Prophet TB Joshua: EFCC investigate alleged fraud for Evelyn Joshua Synagogue

6 minutes wey don pass

EFCC dey investigate TB Joshua church for huge financial misappropriation.

Nigeria anti-corruption police EFCC don confirm to BBC Pidgin say dem dey investigate Synagogue Church of All Nations [SCOAN].

Economic and Financial Commission say na case of alleged fraud by some leaders for late prophet TB Joshua church.

Dia tok tok pesin Wilson Uwajeren say dem receive petition from di church but e no clarify di kain case e be and who dey involved. EFCC na nigeria goment team wey dey in charge of fraud and oda moni related crime.

For secret documents wey BBC Pidgin sight, EFCC invite over 15 members of di church.

Dem gatz come ansa kwesion ontop fraud case wey dem say dem dey investigate for di church.

Local tori pipo Guardian report say some leaders allegedly cease power for di church once di prophet die.

Di repor say set of pipo allegedly enta di church vault pack money wit bags,

E allege say dem also put up prophet T. b Joshua private jet for sale plus oda allegations.

For one press statement, Barrister James Akhigbe wey say im be lawyer to SCOAN tok say;

Dem discover huge financial misappropriation for di church since di prophet die and dem dey handle di matter.

Tori be say since di founder of SCOAN TB Joshua die plenti tori been don dey fly upadan say di church dey get leadership tussle.

However di tori later balance on Monday wen di church announce say di prophet wife Evelyn Joshua go now be di new leader of di church.

E never still clear how much dey involved in di fraud case, but di church say dem dey do audit.