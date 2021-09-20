Gabby Petito FBI press conference: Gabrielle Petito miss for Bridger Teton national forest

50 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Find Gabby/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito bin lost for road trip with her fiancé

Gabby Petito don find one body wey resemble her own for national park for Wyoming, US.

FBI Agent Charles Jones almost cry as im tell tori pipo say;

"As every parent fit imagine, dis na hard time for her family."

E come say dem neva find out wetin kill di pesin.

E don reach three weeks wey dem don dey find Ms Petito afta she lost for road trip with her husband to be.

Howeva, di FBI don comot to say dem neva really "confam 100%" say:

Di deadi bodi wey dem see na Ms Petito own although e fit with her description.

Afta di news conference Gabby papa, Joe Petito bin post Tweet say "#GabbyPetito she touched di world".

Who be Gabby Petito?

Gabby Petito na 22 years old content creator wey bin dey document her travels with her partner, Brian Laundrie as nomads for social media.

Ms Petito and Oga Laundrie bin don dey engaged for ova one year.

Wia dis foto come from, North Port Police Wetin we call dis foto, Police bin post dis photo of di missing pair with dia statement

Before dia engagement, dem bin reveal say dem bin don dey run di relationship as long distance.

Dem bin dey travel cross-country inside campervan.

Wetin happun to Ms Petito?

Dem bin first start di travel for July but for September 1, Brian bin carry dia camper van go back im family for Florida without Gabby.

Tori be say dem bin go di Grand Tenton National Park togeda and na for dia she lost.

Ten days later, her family declare say she don lost.

Last Friday, howeva, Brian family bin also reveal say dem bin enva see oga Laundrie for three days and im still dey miss.