iOS 15 apple iPhone release date: Features of iOS 15 go get Facetime for Android users

Apple don announce new features wey dey come with di new version of dia operating system, iOS 15.

Di iOS 15 dey available today as a free software update.

Dis new version go get a lot of new updates wey cut across, pictures, calls, Siri and Live Text.

FaceTime for Android and Windows Users

Apple announce say di new upgrade go allow non-Apple users to join dia Apple addicts.

I mean apple users for FaceTime for dia own web without sign in wahala.

Before na only Apple users dey fit use am but now users fit invite odas enta di FaceTime with web link wey dem go fit share anywhere.

Apple sha say you need to get di latest Chrome or Edge as di only web browsers wey go fit access am.

Offline Siri

Siri go now fit work offline to process commands like set alarm or timer, Phone calls, Messaging, Sharing, open App among odas.

Also you go fit use di Apple assistant to send tins for your phone to different pipo. If e no fit share, Siri go give you option to screenshot am

Live Text from Pictures

Appe dey allow text from any wia even for pictures to dey useable.

E mean say for di new upgrade you go fit copy and paste, look up and translate text wey dey for photos, screenshots and in live previews for Camera.

Shared with you (for pictures and music)

Dis one mean say you fit access your messaging from any app.

Di concept be say if pesin send you link for music or send you picture, e go open for di app under "Shared with you" folder.

You fit decide to answer di content dem give you for di corresponding app, instead to go back Messaging.