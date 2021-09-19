BBNaija S6 eviction today: Saskay, Yousef dey evicted from Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes

19 September 2021, 19:00 WAT

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija Wetin we call dis foto, Saskay, na for Adamawa state for northern Nigeria dem born her.

Saskay and Yousef chop eviction on Sunday night from Big Brother Naija "Shine Ya Eyes" TV reality show.

Saskay and Yousef fall out as di first two housemates to be evicted for di night.

Angel, Cross and Emmanuel also dey nominated for possible eviction from Big Brother Naija season six for di night.

At least one or two if not three of these five housemates fit comot from di "Shine Ya Eye" edition on Sunday 19 September, 2021.

Housemates wey survive Ebuka Uchendu live eviction show on Sunday night go still get chance to win di 90 million naira [about $218,596USD] star prize.

As 29-year-old Yousef step out of di house, e tell Ebuka for di live show say im dey eye to do movies afta spending eight weeks for di TV reality.

Saskay on her part reveal to Ebuka say she don already taya for di TV reality show.

Di 22-year-old say setting up a retirement home for old pipo and her lip-gloss brand na im dey her mind after di show.

Shortly after di live eviction show, Angel hala on her own say she surprise say pipo vote for her to remain.

Angel hail her papa say if na so, him wey be PR pesin dey do a great job.

Di BBNaija na Nigeria biggest TV reality show and most housemates wey contest dey turn celebs for di kontri.

How BBNaija Housemates nominate for eviction dis week

Whitemoney - Angel and Yousef

Saskay - Yousef and Emmanuel

Saga - Yousef and Angel

Angel - Saga and Emmanuel

Yousef - Liquorose and Cross

Liquorose - Angel and Yousef

Pere - Nini and Angel

Nini- Emmanuel and Angel

Cross- Nini and Whitemoney

Queen - Yousef and Saskay

Emmanuel - Saskay and Pere