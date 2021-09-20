Russia shooting: Gunman don kill at least eight pipo for one Russian university

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di gunman waka go Perm University campus on Monday morning and start to dey shoot

One gunman don kill at least eight pipo for one university inside di Russian city of Perm, officials tok.

Di attacker waka go di campus on Monday morning and start to dey shoot.

Students and teachers hide demsef inside di university building; odas jump from windows.

Police say dey wound and detain di attacker, wey dem say na student. Di local health ministry say 19 pipo injure for di attack.

Di incident happun around 11:00 (06:00 GMT) for Perm State University, wey dey about 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) east of di capital, Moscow, for di Urals.

Videos wey dey circulate for social media show students dey throw dia belongings out of windows from buildings inside campus before dem jump to run from di shooter.

Some reports say di gunman don bin write on social media say e dey act alone and e no get any political or religious motives.

Dem identify di gunman as one student for di university, according to di Investigative Committee wey dey handle investigate into major crimes.

One university teacher tell BBC say, e see students dey run from one building, and pipo dey jump out of di second floor as e dey go class.

"Dem jump out in some horror, screaming," e tok. "One of di students tell me say na shooting. I hear pops, everyone begin to scatter in different directions. I go meet my students for di second building and continue to hear di pops."

Na about 10 buildings dey di Perm University campus, and di security service immediately block all buildings and passages, e add.

Perm University post one message on social networks advising students wey dey di building to stay inside di classrooms.

"Na about 60 pipo dey di classroom. We close di door and block am with chairs," one student, Semyon Karyakin, tell Reuters news agency.