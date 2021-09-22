Ghana Minister, husband disagree as missing Takoradi woman pregnancy reappear not pregnant

29-year-old Ghana woman wey go missing after alleged kidnappers release am take new turn.

Dis be as conflicting reports emerge about whether she be pregnant or not.

Latest information from Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah be say she no be pregnant based on preliminary report.

"According to de police, dem dey suspect say de story be fake per dema preliminary investigations."

"De medical doctor who attend to her even suspects say she no be pregnant as people dey report,"

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah add.

He make dis revelation to local radio, Kessben TV say dis be preliminary security report he get from de National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Husband insist en wife be pregnant

Micheal Simmons, husband of de lady wey go missing insist say en wife be 9 months pregnant.

He refute de claims say she no be pregnant.

He explain give Accra-based Citi News say "she be pregnant for nine months. De problem be when she dey go hospital, I no dey go with her. She always dey go alone," he add.

Dis new information dey confuse de general public sake of her husband still dey insist say en wife, Josephine Mensah be pregnant.

How dem rescue young lady after she go missing

Eyewitness wey find de lady after alleged kidnapping explain say he at de time he find her, she no dey talk except say she dey give gestures with her hands.

She give number of her pastor on paper who dem call, later family of de young lady come to de scene.

De family of de 29 year old lady, Josephine Mensah say she go out for morning walk around Paa Grant Roundabout as part of her morning exercise last week Thursday.

Strange calls from unknown people give away de possibility say some people kidnap her.

Accra-based Citi News report say her brother in law explain that she no longer dey show signs of pregnancy wey she no dey carry newborn baby too at de time it her rescue.

Police silence on issue

Ghana Police since de rescue of de young lady no provide any details on de incident.