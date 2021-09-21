Ipob sit-at-home: Police say angry Imo state residents beat up alleged ESN member to death

one hour wey don pass

Police for Imo state say residents of Umuagbavo Oru Ahiara in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA of Imo State don beat to death one man, Obinwanne Iwu, wey be 34 years old wey come from Ahiara Mbaise, LGA of Imo state.

According to statement from di Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini, Iwu na escapee of di Imo Correctional Centre Owerri, Hussaini add say di incident hapun as pipo bin come out of dia houses for dia daily business activities.

Shops bin open and pipo bin dey go about dia lawful businesses wen Iwu land di market with alleged members of IPOB/ESN group according to di police statement.

E say dem come to the market with members of im gang attacking, looting shops wey open and forcing pipo to lock up dia shops and preventing dem from doing dia business.

Di statement say dem dey shout at di top of dia voices "today na Monday and every body must obey di sit at home order ". Dis no go down well with di pipo wey push back.

Police say as yawa gas, plenti angry pipo hold down di leader of di gang, Iwu, tie im hands behind, while odas run from di scene into hiding. In di process, dem beat am up mercilessly to death, before di police patrol team arrive di scene.

Police say dia efforts to arrest di pipo wey involve no work as dem all run from di scene immediately dem sight di patrol team.

CP Hussaini say police don set up investigating team from di State Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department (SCIID) of di command to begin investigation into di mob action.

Dis report dey come even as reports say di group bin don release statement to say di sit-at-home order for Mondays don dey on pause for now. But even at that, reports say some pipo still dey fear to come out.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah speak on Anambra governorship election, Ipob and Nnamdi Kanu

Di pipo of South eastern Nigeria don spend up to six weeks dey obey order wey a banned goment group bin don suspend.

Di weekly sit-at home dey ground economic activities for all di states of di region every Monday.

But on Monday 20 September, 2021 di city of Owerri wey dey popular for business activities dey alive unlike oda weeks.

Wetin we call dis foto, One food market for Owerri, Imo state

"We don tire for dis weekly sit at home. Monday na di most important day of di week for anybody," one cyclist tell BBC Pidgin Tori pesin for Owerri, di Imo state capital.

Umuahia and Abakaliki na oda cities for South east we witness small return of commercial activities.

For Umudike Junction few kilometres to Michael Okpara University for Abia state we observe sey school pupils dey school and most banks including shops dey open business.

Ifeanyi Nwokorie, wey dey sell car batteries for Ishi-gate for Umuahia say "We hope sey goment go fit provide security so dat pipo fit begin come out come do dia business.

Pipo no like di sit-at-home but na fear dey us dey for our house. So we just dey pray make goment help us to end dis tin."

Commercial activities don also resume for Regina Junction, Awka Anambra state.

Dis na afta di state govnor Willie Obiano lead security pipo to encourage Banks and residents to come out to do dia business.