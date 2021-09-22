Taliban request to speak for UN General Assembly for New York to world leaders

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di Taliban Foreign Minster Amir Khan Muttaqi make d request inside letter to di UN on Monday

Di Taliban don ask for di chance to address world leaders for di United Nations General Assembly dis week for New York City.

Di group foreign minister make di request inside one letter on Monday. One UN committee go decide on di request.

Di Taliban also nominate dia Doha-based spokesperson, Suhail Shaheen, as Afghanistan UN ambassador.

Di group, wey seize control of Afghanistan last month, say di envoy for di goment dem comot no longer represent di kontri.

Di request to participate for di high-level debate na sometin wey one credentials committee dey consider, dia nine members include US, China and Russia, according to one UN spokesperson.

But e no dey likely say dem go meet before di end of di General Assembly session next Monday. Until den, under UN rules, Ghulam Isaczai go remain Afghanistan ambassador to di global body.

E dey expected to make a speech on di final day of di meeting on 27 September. However, di Taliban say im mission "no longer represent Afghanistan".

Dem also say several kontries no longer recognise former President Ashraf Ghani as leader.

Mr Ghani quickly comot Afghanistan as Taliban militants bin dey move go di capital, Kabul, on 15 August. Since den, e do take refuge for di United Arab Emirates.

Wen di Taliban last control Afghanistan, between 1996 and 2001, di ambassador of di goment dem overthrow continue to remain as UN representative, afta di credentials committee put on hold dia decision on different claims for di position.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Foto of di 76th Session of di United Nations General Assembly remotely on September 21, 2021 for New York City

At di UN meeting on Tuesday, Qatar ask world leaders to continue to dey engage with di Taliban.

"Boycotting dem go only lead to division and reactions, but dialogue go make sense," na so Qatar ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Qatar don become important for di Afghanistan mata. Dem host talks between di Taliban and US wey result to di 2020 agreement to withdraw US-led Nato forces.