Russia dey behind Alexander Litvinenko murder - European rights court rule

Russia dey responsible for di killing of Alexander Litvinenko, di European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) don judge.

Dem poison Litvinenko, wey be former Russian spy wey later become a British citizen with polonium-216 for London for 2006.

One UK public inquiry wey dem conduct for 2016 conclude say di killing bin "probably dey approved" by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia bin don always deny say dem get hand for im murder.

Di UK inquiry say former KGB bodyguard Andrei Lugovoi and anoda Russian, Dmitry Kovtun deliberately poison Mr Litvinenko wen dem put di radioactive substance inside im drink.

Litvinenko widow, Marina, take di case against Russia to Strasbourg-based rights court, wey don agree with di UK inquiry conclusion.

"Di court see say in particular say strong prima facie case say, in poisoning Mr Litvinenko, Mr Lugovoi and Mr Kovtun bin dey act as agents of di Russian state," di ECHR rule.

Dem conclude say Russia failure to prove wrong di claims say dem organise di killing further point towards say di state dey responsible.

Both Mr Lugovoi and Mr Kovtun don deny any involvement for di killing.

One year afta, Mr Lugovoi become a member of Russia lower house of parliament for di right-wing nationalist party. E later condemn DI UK public inquiry as a spectacle and an open lie.

However, di Strasbourg rights court see say dem don establish "beyond reasonable doubt" say di two of dem bin carry out di poisoning, from di ogbonge way dem get di "rare, deadly poison", to di travel arrangements and di repeated attempts to poison Litvinenko.

Litvinenko bin run comot Russia, wia e bin officer with di FSB security service. E became ogbonge critic of President Vladimir Putin and bin dey in di pay of di UK MI6 secret service, reports say e bin dey investigate Russian mafia links with Spain.

Di ECHR find say if im murder bin wan kain "rogue operation" den Russia for fit dey able to prove dat. But di court say dem no make serious attempt to prove wrong di findings of di UK authorities.