Lithuania on Chinese phones: Why di kontri dey ask pipo to throw away phones from China

43 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Lithuania Defence Ministry don warn consumers to throw away dia Chinese phones and avoid buying new ones

One report by dia National Cyber Security Centre bin test 5G mobiles from Chinese manufacturers.

E claim say, one Xiaomi phone don build-in censorship tools while another Huawei model get security flaws.

Huawei say dem no send any user data externally and Xiaomi say e no censor communications.

"Our recommendation na make dem no buy new Chinese phones, and to get rid of those wey dem don already buy as fast as reasonably possible," Defence Deputy Minister Margiris Abukevicius tok.

Censorship

Xiaomi flagship Mi 10T 5G phone get one software wey fit detect and censor terms plus “Free Tibet”, "Long live Taiwan independence" or "democracy movement", di report tok.

E also highlight more dan 449 terms wey di Xiaomi fone system apps fit censor, including di default internet browser.

For Europe, dem don switch off dis capability on dis models, but di report argue dem fit activate am remotely at any time.

"Xiaomi devices no dey censor communications to or from im users," one tok-tok woman tell di BBC. "Xiaomi neva and no go ever restrict or block any personal behaviours of our smartphone users, like searching, calling, web browsing or di use of third-party communication software."

Di firm dey fully GDPR compliant, she add.

Di research also find out say Xiaomi device no dey transfer encrypted phone usage data to one server for Singapore.

"E dey important, no be only to Lithuania but to all kontris wey use Xiaomi equipment," di centre tok.

Di smartphone maker don increase in popularity wit affordable models, seeing one 64% rise for revenue in second quarter compared to one year before.

Huawei P40

Di report also highlight one flaw for Huawei P40 5G phone wey dey put users at risk of cyber-security breaches.

“Di official Huawei application store AppGallery direct dia users to third-party e-stores wia anti-virus programs don assess some of di applications as malicious or infected wit viruses,” one joint statement by di Lithuanian Ministry of Defence and im National Cyber Security Centre tok.

One Huawei tok-tok pesin tell di BBC say e dey abide by di laws and regulations of di kontris wia e dey operate, and e dey prioritise cyber-security and privacy.

“We no dey ever process outside di Huawei device,” im add.

“AppGallery dey only collect and process di data wey e dey necessary to allow im customers to search, install and manage third-party apps, di same way as oda app stores.”

Huawei also dey perform security checks to make sure say di user only downloads “apps wey dey safe,” im tok.

Di team also examine one further 5G model by OnePlus, but dem no find any issues.

Di report dey come as tensions between Lithuania and China dey rise.

Last month, China demand say make Lithuania remove im ambassador from Beijing and say im fit withdraw im envoy from Vilnius.

Di gbege start wen Taiwan announce say dem go name dia missions for Lithuania, di Taiwanese Representative Office.