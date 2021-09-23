Afrima Nominations 2021: Full list of nominees both Nigerians, oda Africans artists

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Wizkid and Omahlay

Nigerian artistes no carry last for di 2021 All Africa Music Awards nomination list.

Dem gbab better nominate along wit other Africans Like Blaq Diamond, Focalistic, Diamond Platnumz and others.

Di African Union Commission (AUC) and di International Committee of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) release di

2021 nominations wi shortlist from over 8,880 songs wey dey submitted plus features of over 400 songs from artistes

for di 30 continental and 10 regional categories.

Wizkid and Omahlay top Nigeria list

Wizkid, song 'Essence' wia e feature Tems, gbab six nominations plus,

Artiste of the Year in Africa

Best Male Artiste in Western Africa

Album of the Year

Best African Collaboration

Song of the Year in Africa

Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R n B Soul.

Omah Lay gbab four nominations

Artiste of the Year in Africa

Best Artiste in Western Africa

Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop

Breakout Artiste of the Year.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Tems,Davido,Tiwa Savage,Patoranking

Oda Nigerian artistes wey dey di nomination list

Patoranking, and Davido gbab four nominations each

Burna Boy, Tems, Olakira, Vector, Tiwa Savage, and Bella Shmurda gbab three nominations each.

Yemi Alade, Ladipoe, Di Isomers and Cavemen gbab two nominations each.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Blaq Diamond

South Africa duo, Blaq Diamond lead di year 2021 nominations

Di duo bin gbab eight nominations for their song, 'SummerYoMuthi'.

Di categories be:

Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa

Artiste of the Year in Africa

Song of the Year in Africa

Producer of the Year in Africa

Best Male Artiste in African Inspirational Music

Breakout Artiste of the Year

Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop

Best African Duo, Group or Band.

Also from South Africa, Focalistic gbab seven nominations wit hit single, 'Ke Star' [Remix], wia e feature Davido and Vigro Deep.

Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa

Artiste of the Year in Africa

Song of the Year in Africa; Best Artiste

Duo or Group in African Dance or Choreography

Best African Collaboration; Best Artiste

Duo or Group in African Electro

Breakout Artiste of the Year.

Tanzania Diamond Platnumz no come play as e gbab im own nominate wit im album 'waah'

Na for there e feature Koffi Olomide, Aya Nakamura of French-Mali

Also album 'Plus Jamais' wia e feature Stormzy, Iba One of Mali.

For 'Education, e feature Oumou Sangare, and Mozambique DJ Tarico.

And for im hit song 'Yaba buluku' e bin feature Burna Boy.

Pipo wey gbab five Nominations

Preck and Nelson Tivane, gbab five nominations each.

Wia dis foto come from, AFrima Wetin we call dis foto, AFRIMA

Four nominations Categories

Davido and Patoranking of Nigeria, Fally Ipupa of DRC Congo, MHD of Guinea, and Rayvanny of Tanzania dey three nominations Category.

Three nominations Categories

Ghana Gyakie, Bella Shmurda, Olakira, and Burna boy of Nigeria, Nikita Kering of Kenya, Nata of Sierra Leone, Abir of

Morocco, Calema of Sao Tome & Principe, Cassper Nyovest of South Africa, DJ Moh Green of Algeria, Djelykaba

Bintou of Guinea, all dey three nominations group.

Three nomination members never finish o

Ditto Ferre Gola of DRC Congo, Gyakie of Ghana, Lojay & Sarz; Makhadzi , Nasty C , Kamo Mphela and Kelly

Khumalo of South Africa, Loco of Cameroon, Rebo of DR Congo, Tems , Tiwa Savage and Vector of Nigeria sef carry bodi.

Two nominations Categories

Shan'L of Gabon, Tayc of Cameroon, Adekunle Gold, The Isomers and Cavemen of Nigeria, T'neeya of Cameroon,

Afrie of Uganda, Solking of Algeria, Ko-C of Cameroon, Salatiel & Rutshelle Guillaume of Cameroon, Djodje of Cape

Verde, Bensoul of Kenya, Blxckie of South Africa, Franck Biyong of Cameroon, and Innoss'B of DR Congo all gbab two nominations.

Also Kidi , Yaw Tog and of Ghana), Ladipoe and Yemi Alade of Nigeria, Major League DJZ of South Africa, Manal

of Morocco, Mapara A Jazz , Nomcebo Zikode and Mi Casa of South Africa, Nandy of Tanzania, Nelson Freitas of Cape Verde, Sauti Sol of Kenya, Toofan of Togo and Zuchu of Tanzania no carry last.

How e go be for di awards na