Takoradi 'kidnapped pregnant woman' confess say she 'no get belle, dem no kidnap am' - Ghana police

42 minutes wey don pass

Ghana Police say Josephine Mensah, de pregnant woman wey allegedly go missing for Takoradi, Western Region confess say she no be pregnant.

According to Police, Josephine Panyin Mensah, 28, confess during further investigations say she no be pregnant and no one kidnap her.

Ghana Police Service declare de alleged pregnant woman at de center of alleged kidnapping as suspect after doctors report prove say she no be pregnant.

Police inside statement dem release say Josephine Panyin Mensah, possibly conspire to fake en kidnapping and pregnancy.

"Investigations suggest say be like de suspect conspire with other persons over her planned disappearance" ACP Kwesi Ofori talk for statement inside.

Hospital medical records no dey show pregnancy

Police say dema investigations show say de hospital de young lady say she attend no get medical records of her pregnancy.

"During investigation, she mention European hospital for Takoradi as hospital for en antenatal review den assessment."

"Medical records for de facility suggest de lady de visit hospital without pregnancy somewhere October last year" de statement add.

Increasing fake kidnapping cases for Western Region

Police officials for Ghana say one worrying issue be de increasing case of fake kidnapping cases which dem dey record for Western Region.

Dem explain say people dey creat 'self kidnapping' to make money out of ransoms.