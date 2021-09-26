Iceland elect Europe first female majority parliament

18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir casting her vote on Saturday.

Iceland dey set to make history by becoming di first European kontri to elect a female majority to parliament.

According to projections based on di final election results, women don win 33 of di 63 seats for di Althingi wey be di parliament, or 52%.

Dis go mark increase of nine seats from di last election for 2017.

No oda European kontri don break di 50% threshold, with Sweden wey come close with 47%, according to data from di Inter Parliamentary Union.

Unlike some oda kontries, Iceland no get legal quotas on female representation for parliament, though some parties dey require a minimum number of candidates to be women.

Di kontri for long don dey considered a leader in gender equality and dey ranked as di most gender-equal nation for di world for di 12th year running inside di World Economic Forum report wey dem release in March.

E dey offer di same parental leave to both men and women, and di first law on equal pay for men and women go back to 1961. Na also di first kontri for di world to elect a female president for 1980.

One of those dem elect na Lenya Rún Taha Karim of di opposition Pirate Party, who, for just 21, become di youngest MP for di kontri history.

"I just wake up not so long ago - I no go lie about am - and turn off di phone in airplane mode and e dey explode," she tell reporters. "Full, full, full of messages and I manage to look in one message ande say: Congratulations , so I assume say I don get in."

Just five oda kontries currently get parliaments where women hold at least half di seats. Rwanda lead di way, with women making up 61.3% of di members of di lower house.

E dey followed by Cuba on 53.4%, Nicaragua on 50.6% and Mexico and di United Arab Emirates at 50%. Women make up just 34.2% of di members of di United Kingdom's House of Commons and just 27.6% of di House of Representatives in di United States.

Meanwhile, yesterday election seed i incumbent left-right coalition goment, wey Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, dey lead increase im majority.