R. Kelly found guilty for inside sex trafficking trial

52 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kelly seen entering court in June 2019

Dem don find US singer R Kelly guilty of running one scheme to use im fame to sexually abuse women and children over twenty years.

Eleven accusers, nine women and two men, take di stand for inside di six-week trial to describe dia experience, sexual humiliation and violence for im hands.

Afta two days dem chook eye for di mata, di jury find say Kelly dey guilty on all di charges e bin dey face.

E dey due for sentencing on 4 May, and dey face plenty years behind bars.

Prosecutors accuse Kelly, wey im full name na Robert Sylvester Kelly, of using im fame and fortune to lure im victims with promises to epp dia musical careers. Several of im victims testify say dem bin dey underage wen e sexually abuse dem.

Dem also find am guilty of violating di Mann act, a law wey ban interstate sex trafficking.

As dem read di verdict out for court, Kelly sit still for im desk, according to reporters.

Im facial expression dey hidden by di face mask wey e dey required to wear sake of di judge pandemic rules.

Di verdict dey come 13 years afta dem free Kelly of child pornography charges afta im trial for di state of Illinois.