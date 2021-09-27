Afghanistan: Taliban ban Helmand barbers from trimming bia-bia

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Afta Taliban first comot, hair salon business start to dey boom

Taliban don ban hairdressers for Afghanistan Helmand province to shave or trim bia-bia.

Dem tok say e go against dia interpretation of Islamic law.

Di Taliban religious police say any pesin wey violate di rule go chop punishment.

Some barbers for di capital Kabul don tok say dem also receive similar orders.

Since taking power last month, di Taliban don carry out harsh punishments on opponents. On Saturday, di group's fighters shoot dead four alleged kidnappers and hang dia bodies for di streets of Herat province.

Dis one mean say di Taliban don go back to dia strict ruling wey dem bin dey do wen dem first dey power from 1996 to 2001.

At di time, dem ban ghen-ghen hairstyle for men and make dem grow out di bia-bia.

Now, even BBC see di poster wey goment pipo put up say "No one get right to complain".

One barber for Kabul tell am sat dem go carri undercover inspector to catch dem.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Many Afghan barbers don hala say dia business don dry

Anoda hairdresser wey get one of di biggest salons for di city say pesin call am say dem be goment official come warn am, make e "stop to dey follow American styles".

Afta di first time wey Taliban bin dey power, na fresh clean face, na im be di style wey Afghan men dey prefer and dey go salon to do.

But barbers now don dey hala say because of di ban, businesses dem don dry and pipo no dey gree come salon again.