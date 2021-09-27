Fuel shortage UK: Authorities explain wetin cause long queues for petrol stations

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Long queues don form for filling stations inside UK while some pumps dey closed.

Dis don make pipo dey ask questions like if "UK dey experience fuel shortage?" and wetin dey cause di long queues.

UK dey experience fuel shortage?

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Cars line up for fuel inside Stanwell, Surrey, but for many oda places forecourts don shut down afta pumps run dry

UK environment secretary, George Eustice say pipo dey buy fuel wen dem no need and na dis dey cause queues for petrol stations and empty pumps.

E say di kontri get "plenty of petrol" and advise pipo to buy am di way wey dem dey do before.

Also, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps say di kontri no get "shortage of fuel" and pipo need to dey "sensible" and fill up only wen dem need to.

E blame di Road Haulage Association fo causing "rush on petrol stations".

Oga Grant Shapps say im dey introduce one "big package" of measures, including temporary visas for lorry drivers, to help di situation.

E say dem get "plenty of fuel" and e don check with di six refineries and 47 storage centres for di kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Queues begin to dey form again outside dis London petrol station on Monday morning

But di Petrol Retailers Association wey dey represent nearly 5,500 of di UK 8,000 filling stations tok say "between 50% and 90%" of dia members' forecourts dey dry.

Di association warn on Sunday say up to two-thirds of outlets dey out of fuel, with di rest of dem "partly dry and running out soon".

Oga Shapps tell BBC say shortage of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers no be "anything new" but say "irresponsible briefing" to tori pipo afta one meeting with road haulage groups don cause reaction from pipo.

Shortage of lorry drivers don cause problems for some industries for recent months, from supermarkets to fast food chains.

In recent days, some fuel deliveries don dey affected and dis one lead to long queues for petrol stations - with reports of dozens of cars wey queue up for London by 07:00 BST on Sunday morning.

Supermarket Sainsbury tok say dem dey experience "very high demand for fuel", while Morrisons say na "very fast moving situation" and dem dey work hard to keep dia pumps open.

Asda say dem don put £30 limit on fuel transactions and add say dem get good levels of fuel supply.

Brian Madderson, chairman of di Petrol Retailers Association tell BBC say di forecourts wey no dey dry dey "partly dry and running out soon".

"Dis na something wey di goment no really like to recognise," e tok. "We get plenty of fuel for dis kontri but e dey-dey wrong place for di motorist."

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Freight industry group Logistics UK estimate say di kontri need about 90,000 HGV drivers - with shortages wey already dey ground because of di pandemic, tax changes, Brexit, ageing workforce, and low wages and poor working conditions.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tok say di situation show "complete lack of planning" from di goment.

E say dem don know about di situation for years and say "we know in particular say wen we comot di EU, we go need back-up plan to deal with di situation."

Im say Prime Minister Boris Johnson suppose to say wetin e wan do about di situation on Sunday.