German elections 2021 results: Seven things wey we learn

47 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Germany centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) don claim victory for di federal election, as dem tell di party of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel say make dem no longer dey in power.

SPD leader Olaf Scholz say he get a clear mandate to form goment, while im conservative rival Armin Laschet remain determined to fight on.

Di two parties bin don govern togeda for years.

But Mr Scholz say time don reach now to form new coalition with di Greens and liberals.

Initial results give im party narrow election win over di conservatives wey suffer dia worst-ever performance.

See oda tins di election reveal.

1. Results dey divided by generation

Traditional parties of di centre left and centre right dey lead overall, but if you check am according to age, you go see interesting trend.

Voters under 30 prefer di Greens on di left (22%) and di libertarian FDP (20%) on di right by wide margin, according to dis exit poll from Forschungsgruppe Wahlen.

Meanwhile, di over-60s vote for di centre left and centre right. Only 9% went vote di Greens and 8% for di FDP.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

2. Tinker Tailor Soldier... cry?

One former intelligence chief wey become right-wing controversialist bin fail to enta parliament. Hans-Georg Maassen stand as candidate for di Christian Democrats, but on di extreme right of di party.

Until 2018, im be oga of di domestic intelligence agency, but dem force am to resign wen im doubt di existence of far-right violence for di city of Chemnitz.

For dis election, im be candidate for Thuringia, one of di states for eastern Germany wia di far-right Alternativ für Deutschland (AfD) dey particularly strong.

But voters put am for number three position for im constituency behind di Social Democrats and di AfD.

3. Di Schleswig-Holstein question

Students of 19th Century history fit remember - even if na small - di Schleswig-Holstein question*. E become di word for extremely wicked and complicated diplomatic problem.

Now Schleswig, at least, don return to di German election. Di party wdey represent di Danish and Friesian minority for Germany don make am to parliament for di first time in about 70 years.

The SSW (Im German name mean di Voters' Union of South Schleswig) go hold one single seat. E gain 0.1% of di overall vote, but dey excluded from di normal 5% minimum for representation for di Bundestag becos e represent national minority.

* Lord Palmerston famously tok say: "Only three pipo understand am: di prince consort, wey don die; one German professor, wey don go mad; and me, wey don forget all about am."

* Which na how you fit feel afta reading about di number of possible coalitions wey fit govern Germany.

4. Plagiarism and politics

Accusations of plagiarism (stealing anoda pesin work) bin tarnish di chance wey di Greens' candidate bin get for chancellor, Annalena Baerbock. But another female politician wey also face plagiarism charge bin surprise pipo wit victory.

Dem bin actually withdraw di PhD of Franziska Giffey, of di centre-left Social Democrats, becos dem find out say she copy anoda pesin work for part of her doctoral thesis.

Now, she be di newly elected mayor of Berlin - di first woman to govern di German capital. Her party defeat di Greens by 21.4% to 18.9%.

5. Expropriation conundrum

In addition to di federal election, Dem also do referendum for Berlin to create more social housing.

About 56% vote in favour of collecting di properties of major landlords (more dan 3,000 housing units) to become public ownership, while 39% oppose am.

High price of rents don become flashpoint for Berlin: one online property portal calculate say rents don go up by 42% inside five years to 2020.

Mayor-elect Franziska Giffey don tok say, she dey against expropriations (wey be make goment collect private property) but dem must to respect di referendum result.

6. Enough seats go dey for di Bundestag?

Wit 735 seats, dis German parliament be like e go be di biggest ever. But sake of di German electoral system, no one - not even di election authorities - know just how big e go dey.

Di top candidate for each constituency get one seat: Dem dey 299 of dem. Anoda 299 seats dey reserve for di party for di 16 federal states, or Bundesländer. Voter dey rank di candidates according to who Dem prefer pass.

But dat na only 598, so wia di extra 137 seats go come from?

Dis na wia second-preference votes come to play, based on di population for each states and how many votes di second-placed party each each go get.

You confuse abi? You suppose.

Parties need to clear di 5% minimum vote share, or win three constituency seats, in order to enta parliament.

7. Red tide for east and Laschet lose for home

As a sign of just how well di Social Democrats don perform, Dem even takeover Angela Merkel old constituency. She bin hold di seat for Mecklenburg-West Pomerania since 1990, di first federal election afta German reunification.

Also her successor bin get symbolic defeat as di centre-right candidate for chancellor, Armin Laschet wey failed to win constituency seat for im home state North Rhine Westphalia.

Dat no mean say im don comot from parliament, but e show di extent wey voters doubt am.

8. Angela Merkel: Germany wise political survivor

Why dem do di election on di same day as di Berlin Marathon? Di same tin happen for 2017.