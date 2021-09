NYSC Corp member wey female soja assault narrate wetin happun

National Youth Service Corp member, Ifeyinwa Ezeiruaku bin no believe say time go come during her service year wen she go from her state of deployment, Calabar, Cross-River state go back house for safety reasons.

Ifeyinwa bin go viral recently on social media afta video show as one female soja dey punish her.

Di video wey make many Nigerians para show as Lieutenant Chika Anele dey pour dirty water for di corper body as she kneel down wit her full corper uniform.

Corper Ifeyinwa wey dey Lagos now explain to BBC pidgin wetin cause di katakata between she and di soja wey make am maltreat her like that.

She say di mata start wen dem call her to work as Usher for one army event as she dey serve for di 13 Brigade headquarters for Calabar.

She and di soja, Lieutenant Chika Anele bin first meet wen she say she no suppose dey touch officer wen she dey greet dem, di next time na sake of small chops wey lead to insult from di soja, den di mata wey finally break di camel back na wen di officer summon all corpers.

"28th of July, I hear say she call for meeting but I no see di message, she later send for me and say na because of me she call di meeting. She say make I go wear my NYSC uniform, wen I reach my room, I see say my period don start and I need clean up. After I change, wear my uniform go meet her, she say make I serve some punishments wey I reject, she later say make I do frog jump as she see say di thing no dey pain me for body, she say make I kneel down, carry stone above her head. After I tire to carry di stone, I troway say I no fit again. She later mix water and sand begin dey pour me, begin insult me say until I cry she no go leave me."

Meanwhile, di Nigerian Army for inside statement don condemn wetin di female soja do.

According to di statement, di brigade Commander don begin torchlight di mata and di officer wey dey involved go dey sanctioned. She go also undergo regimental orders wey be trial.