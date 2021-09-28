Baba Ijesha case: Forensic expert give evidence of how di actor allegedly molest under-aged girl

Wetin we call dis foto, File foto of Baba Ijesha for court

Special offenses court for Ikeja Lagos adjourn di alleged rape case of nollywood actor Olarewaju James A.K.A. Baba Ijesha to 20th and 21st October 2021 afta di trial resume on Tuesday.

Counsel to baba Ijesha N.A. Egbeyemi bin request di court to adjourn di case sake of say di lead counsels Mr Awosika and Mr Ogala no fit appear in court unto say dem no dey in town.

Counsel to Directorate of Public Prosecution. Olayinka Adeyemi oppose di adjournment request, as she tok say under di law, criminal cases dey more important dan any oda case, say any oda case wey di defendant counsel dey pursue no suppose affect proceedings on dis case.

Di judge Oluwatoyin Taiwo rule say dem go take witness reports and adjourn di case and dat na wetin di court do. So di case go continue for October for continua of trial.

Wetin di witness tok

Di witness Olabisi Ajayi Kayode wey be child forensic expert tell court say di victim tell her and her team how baba Ijesha allegedly use im car keys to penetrate her wen dem dey alone for 2013/2014.

Madam Kayode also add say di victim tell dem say di defendant bin don sexually assault di victim wen she dey 7 years and di defendant tell her make she no tell anybodi wetin happun between dem.

She talk say di way di victim describe di defendant show say di defendant get characters of a child abuser wey include intimidation, coercion, secrecy and threat.

Cross examination of di witness go happun on di adjourned date as lead counsel to di defendant no dey for court.

Tori be say di Police arrest actor baba Ijesha for April 2021 ontop allegation say in sexually assault one 14 years old girl. Di actor spend some months for detention before court grant am bail for month of June.

Dis alleged rape case raise dust for society as pipo begin protest in support and against di actor.

Some say im dey innocent until proven guilty, odas say im suppose stay for detention to face di music of im alleged offense.