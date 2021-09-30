World most expensive animals in di world plus wia you fit find dem

Bifo we begin reason dis question, you suppose know say ranking living creatures by dia cost fit feel silly to some pipo, and even somehow.

We fit give animals economic value at all? E dey okay to put price on living, breathing creature? Dat one u go know later, but e get some pipo wey no like di idea say make dem assign economic price to nature and wild creatures.

Yet di reality be say, animals don always be part of human economies, and di way pipo value some more than odas fit reveal di ogbonge truth about di world wey we dey live in. Particularly so if you reason di price pipo dey always wan pay for them.

So, which be di world most expensive animals? How you fit even define di term? Di answers dey more complex dan how e first appear.

Most expensive animals

New Kim

By weight, di most expensive animal for dis category go be bird. Di most expensive pigeon na New Kim, wey dem sell to one anonymous bidder for China by di name "Super Duper", for €1.6m ($1.8m/£1.4m) for late 2020.

Double Diamond

One of di most common farm creatures for di world na sheep. By some estimate, na like one billion sheep dey for di world, and most of them no worth very much.

But somewhere in di UK, e get one unique lamb, im name be Double Diamond, e worth extraordinary amount of moni.

No be say e get golden fleece o, but na im genetics dey hold im value. Im be particular impressive example of Texel lamb, one breed wey originate from one small island off di coast of di Netherlands.

For late 2020, consortium of farmers buy am for 350,000 guineas - di traditional currency of livestock auctions. When you convert am, dat na £367,500 ($490,500/€411,300).

Grumpy Cat

Among di priciest domestic breeds na di Savannah cat, e dey cost almost $20,000 for one kitten (£14,400/€16,900).

According to Guinness, di wealthiest ever cat na Blackie, wey inherit £7m fortune ($9.7m/€8.2m) in 1988 after im owner, one antiques dealer, die and decide to snub im family.

But if you reason wealth in terms of earnings, di internet star Grumpy Cat wey im real name be Tardar Sauce fit be di frontrunner for di most expensive pet category.

By some estimate, she bin worth around $100m (£71m/€84.5m) bifo she die. Or musician Taylor Swift cat Olivia Benson, wey don gbab similar valuation.

Fusaichi Pegasus

Fusaichi Pegasus, for example, dem buy am as one young uncastrated male horse for $64m (£46m/€54m) in 2000.

E bin do well: e win six out of nine race, e earn millions for im owners, but e no live up to im potential in terms of di quality of im offspring.