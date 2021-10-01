Twitter ban in Nigeria lifted: Buhari announce lift of Twitter ban, wit conditions

Twitter logo

President Buhari don announce di lift of di ban on Twitter but only if di company meet certain condition.

Buhari tok dis one during im independence day speech to Nigerians.

E say recent events don show say di platform no just dey as platform but dey serve as means for information dissemination.

Rather some users don misuse Twitter to organise, coordinate, and execute criminal activities, propagate fake news, and promote ethnic and religious sentiments dat na why gomment ban di platform.

For im speech di President tok say: "Following di suspension of Twitter operations, Twitter Inc. reach out to di Federal Government of Nigeria to resolve di impasse. Subsequently, I constitute Presidential Committee to engage Twitter to explore di possibility of resolving di issue.

"Di Committee, along wit dia Technical Team, don engage with Twitter and don address a number of key issues. Wey include:

National Security and Cohesion;

Registration, Physical presence and Representation;

Fair Taxation;

Dispute Resolution; and

Local Content.

"Following di extensive engagements, dem dey address di issues and I don direct dem to lift di suspension but only if dem meet di conditions to allow our citizens continue di use of di platform for business and positive engagements.