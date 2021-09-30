Ecuador jail: Death toll for Guayaquil prison fight pass 100

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Inmates bin climb on top di roof of di Litoral prison as one big kasala burst

At least 116 pipo don die for one big fight between rival gangs for Ecuador jail according to officials, dis fight go make am di worst prison violence in di kontri history.

De cut at least five inmates for di Tuesday clash for di city of Guayaquil, while odas die through gun shots.

Di Litoral Penitentiary na di house of inmates from Ecuador gangs wey dem think say get links to Mexican drugs cartels.

Pipo for Ecuador consider am as one of di most dangerous prisons in di kontri.

Police commander Fausto Buenaño say di prisoners bin also throw grenades. E take 400 police officers to gbab control back.

Local tori pipo say na one powerful Mexican drug trafficking gang wey dey operate for Ecuador bin order di gbege .

Ecuador prisons service director Bolivar Garzón tok for local radio say di situation dey "terrible".

"Yesterday, police gbab control at 14:00 [local time], but last night shootings still happen, other things, explosions and today for morning we come gbab total control. We dey enter di pavilions where kasala bin burst and dey discover more bodi," e tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Police say dem don takeover complete control over di whole prison

Na di latest for di series of deadly fight-fight wey involve rival gang members fight for control of prisons. For February, 79 prisoners bin die for fight wey bin happen simultaneously.

Oga Buenaño say di inmates from one wing of di prison bin crawl through one hole to gain access to different wing, where dem attack rival gang members.

More than 80 inmates bin wunjure but no prison staff dey among.

Police bin manage to rescue six cooks wey bin dey trapped for di wing where di fight bin start.

President Guillermo Lasso don declare state of emergency for di prison system.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Relatives don gather for prison gate to get informate about dia loved ones

Di Litoral Penitentiary dey hold inmates from Los Choneros, wey be Ecuador gang wey dem believe say get links wit Mexico powerful Sinaloa drugs cartel.

But another Mexican criminal group, di Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG), dey also reason to forge alliance wit Ecuadorean gang to seize control of drug smuggle routes wey dey lead from Ecuador to Central America from dia Sinaloa rival.

For July, President Lasso bin tok say Ecuador prison system dey 30% over capacity.